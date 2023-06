Editor’s note: Calendar items must be submitted at least five days before an event. Email all items to news@morganton.com.

SATURDAY

Historic moment

The Capt. Charles McDowell House, 119 St. Mary's Church Road, Morganton, will host a free family-oriented event from 1-5 p.m. Tours of the 1812 house and stories about the people who called it home will be offered, and children and teens can participate in colonial dancing and games throughout the afternoon. Gift shop selections will be available. Call 828-437-4104 if you have any questions.

Dogs on the Catwalk, Pooches on Parade

Downtown Morganton is gearing up for its annual Dogs on the Catwalk, Pooches on Parade event from 10:30 a.m. to noon on the old courthouse square at 102 E. Union St., Morganton. Dress your dog and yourself up in red, white and blue to strut down the red carpet catwalk for a fashion show and pup parade. Three winners will receive awards for best in show, best dressed and best duo. Visit www.downtownmorganton.com.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 5

AARP meeting

AARP CHAPTER 3262 will host director of Senior Services in Burke County, Roxanne Powell on July 5. She will be speaking on the importance of Medicare Part D and how to save on your drug plan and medicine. The group will meet in the lower level of Collett Street Recreation Center. Refreshments will be served at 9:30 a.m. and the program at 10. New members are welcome to attend. Annual dues are $5.

MONDAY, JULY 10

Training

The Guardian Ad Litem will hold pre-service training from 9 a.m. to noon in the main level conference room at 200 Avery Ave., Morganton. For more information, call Amy Kincaid, program supervisor in Burke County, at 828-433-3311 or visit www.volunteerforgal.org.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 12

Community Forum Series

Burke County will be welcoming Beth Macy, author of the book “Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors, and the Drug Company that Addicted America” and “Raising Lazarus,” to kick off a series of community forums surrounding the issue of substance use disorder. The event will take place on Wednesday, July 12, at the CoMMA Performing Arts Center at 401 S. College St. The event is free, and registration is not required. Doors will open at 5 p.m. and the session will begin promptly at 6 p.m. Attendees can expect a casual and open atmosphere with a Q&A opportunity at the end. ASL interpreters will be present, and the session will be live-streamed and recorded. Macy will also have autographed copies of her book, “Raising Lazarus” available for purchase.

MONDAY, JULY 17

ABC Board meeting

The Valdese ABC Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Valdese ABC Store at 1018 W. Main St. in Valdese.

Training

The Guardian Ad Litem will hold pre-service training from 9 a.m. to noon in the main level conference room at 200 Avery Ave., Morganton. Contact Amy Kincaid, program supervisor in Burke County for more information, at 828-433-3311 for more information, or visit www.volunteerforgal.org.

MONDAY, JULY 24

Training

The Guardian Ad Litem will hold pre-service training from 9 a.m. to noon in the main level conference room at 200 Avery Ave., Morganton. Contact Amy Kincaid, program supervisor in Burke County for more information, at 828-433-3311 for more information, or visit www.volunteerforgal.org.

MONDAY, JULY 31

Training

The Guardian Ad Litem will hold pre-service training from 9 a.m. to noon in the main level conference room at 200 Avery Ave., Morganton. Contact Amy Kincaid, program supervisor in Burke County for more information, at 828-433-3311 for more information, or visit www.volunteerforgal.org.

MONDAY, AUG. 7

Training

The Guardian Ad Litem will hold pre-service training from 9 a.m. to noon in the main level conference room at 200 Avery Ave., Morganton. Contact Amy Kincaid, program supervisor in Burke County for more information, at 828-433-3311 for more information, or visit www.volunteerforgal.org.

MONDAY, AUG. 14

Training

The Guardian Ad Litem will hold pre-service training from 9 a.m. to noon in the main level conference room at 200 Avery Ave., Morganton. Contact Amy Kincaid, program supervisor in Burke County for more information, at 828-433-3311 for more information, or visit www.volunteerforgal.org.

MONDAY, AUG. 21

ABC Board meeting

The Valdese ABC Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Valdese ABC Store at 1018 W. Main St. in Valdese.

MONDAY, SEPT. 18

ABC Board meeting

The Valdese ABC Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Valdese ABC Store at 1018 W. Main St. in Valdese.

MONDAY, OCT. 9

ABC Board meeting

The Valdese ABC Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Valdese ABC Store at 1018 W. Main St. in Valdese.

TUESDAY, NOV. 21

ABC Board meeting

The Valdese ABC Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Valdese ABC Store at 1018 W. Main St. in Valdese.

MONDAY, DEC. 18

ABC Board meeting

The Valdese ABC Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Valdese ABC Store at 1018 W. Main St. in Valdese.