Editor’s note: Calendar items must be submitted at least five days before an event. Email all items to news@morganton.com.

TODAY

Business 4 Breakfast

Burke County Chamber of Commerce will host Business 4 Breakfast, “Protecting Your Business from Financial Fraud,” from 7:30-9 a.m. at First Citizens Bank downstairs conference room, 217 N. Sterling St., Morganton. Visit www.burkecountychamber.org for more information

FRIDAY

Fundraiser

The Burke County Literacy Council will host a fundraiser — Literacy on Tap — at Hillman Beer, 301 S. Sterling St., Morganton. Live music will be performed by Justin Clyde Williams from 5-7 p.m. Come join us, celebrate summer, and the last day of school while supporting the summer programs at the Burke Literacy Council. Hillman will donate a portion of sales to the Literacy Council.

SATURDAY

Rabies clinic

Burke County Animal Services will host a low-cost rabies clinic for dogs from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Belle Farm, 3851 Kathy Road, Morganton. Rabies vaccines are $10 each. While this event is dogs only, vouchers for cats can be purchased at the event and redeemed at BCAS, 425 Kirksey Drive, Morganton. Cash or checks are accepted. Visit www.burkecountyanimalservicesfoundation.com.

Second Saturday breakfast

Glen Alpine United Methodist Church, 410 Linville St., Glen Alpine, will hold its Second Saturday Breakfast from 7-10 a.m. in the LEC at the church. Breakfast is by donation.

THURSDAY, JUNE 15

New Dimensions Charter School will hold its monthly board meeting at 4 p.m. in person on campus, 550 Lenoir Road, Morganton, and on Zoom. Contact ckinard@ndschool.org for Zoom information.

SATURDAY, JUNE 17

Juneteenth Celebration

The Burke County NAACP will hold its third annual Juneteenth Celebration from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the CoMMA outdoor amphitheater. The event is free and kid friendly. Glammed Up Creations, Soul Food Island and Taste of Philly Flava food trucks will be at the event, along with other food vendors. Face painting will be offered by Annette Robinson, and TOSSSTUDIO will bring art activities for this family-friendly event. ONE Blood Drive will also host a Sickle Cell Blood Drive during the event. Entertainment will be provided by Billy James, Celebration Ensemble, Jamilliah Suddreth, 4Ever Faithful Gospel Group and Dub Axxess Reggae Band. Area churches will ring the "Freedom Bells" at noon.

Summer Pop-Up Shop

The Burke County Chamber of Commerce, 110 E. Meeting St., will host its Summer Pop-Up Shop from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visit www.burkecountychamber.org for more information.

Juneteenth Brunch

First United Methodist Church, 200 N. King St., Morganton, will host the third annual Juneteenth brunch at 10 a.m. The Rev. Dr. James E. Hunt will be the speaker, along with multicultural performances. Jay Alexander, program/music director for 107.9 The Beat, WGTF.FM out of Kentucky, is the master of ceremony. Other participants include Malik Harris, Dylan O’Neil, Kevin Hunt and Cory Lovelace. “The Journey Continues.” Limited seating is available, and tickets are $20 each. Call 828-433-6797 or 828-430-0304.

MONDAY, JUNE 19

Fire department meeting

The Lake James Fire and Rescue Department will hold its annual meeting at 6 p.m. at the fire department. Prior to the meeting, elections for vacancies on the board of directors will be held from 4-6 p.m. The results of the election as well as a financial report and any necessary business will be discussed during the meeting. Anyone living in the Lake James Fire District and interested in serving on the board of directors should notify the president of the board no later than June 1. Two board vacancies will be filled at this election. All residents 18 years or older residing in the Lake James Fire District are encouraged to vote in the election of board members between 4-6 p.m. and attend the annual meeting at 6 p.m. Board President Jim Powers can be reached by email at jimpowers5137@gmail.com.

ABC Board meeting

The Valdese ABC Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Valdese ABC Store at 1018 W. Main St., Valdese.

THURSDAY, JUNE 22

Board of directors meeting

Burke County Smart Start’s board of directors meeting is scheduled for 4 p.m. at the Partnership offices, located at 304 W. Union St. Board meetings are open to the public and are held in handicapped accessible facilities. COVID, flu and other health restrictions will be observed for in-person attendance. For anyone with a hearing impairment who may require the assistance of an interpreter or have other special needs, call the Partnership at 828-439-2326 or us the NC Relay System at 1-800-735-8262.

MONDAY, JULY 17

ABC Board meeting

The Valdese ABC Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Valdese ABC Store at 1018 W. Main St. in Valdese.

MONDAY, AUG. 21

ABC Board meeting

The Valdese ABC Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Valdese ABC Store at 1018 W. Main St. in Valdese.

MONDAY, SEPT. 18

ABC Board meeting

The Valdese ABC Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Valdese ABC Store at 1018 W. Main St. in Valdese.

TUESDAY, OCT. 10

ABC Board meeting

The Valdese ABC Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Valdese ABC Store at 1018 W. Main St. in Valdese.

TUESDAY, NOV. 21

ABC Board meeting

The Valdese ABC Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Valdese ABC Store at 1018 W. Main St. in Valdese.

MONDAY, DEC. 18

ABC Board meeting

The Valdese ABC Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Valdese ABC Store at 1018 W. Main St. in Valdese.