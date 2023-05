Editor’s note: Calendar items must be submitted at least five days before an event. Email all items to news@morganton.com.

TODAY

Art Crawl

The first Third Thursday Art Crawl of the year will be held from 5-8 p.m. on the streets of downtown Morganton. Visitors will have the opportunity to visit seven venues throughout downtown Morganton that will be open late and will offer immersive art experiences to those stopping by. In addition to these venues, art happenings will be seen throughout downtown including new banners created by Burke County students hanging in the West Union Street Art Alley, life-sized dandelions and butterflies fluttering through the streets and even an artist or two creating masterpieces for people to take home.

Sons of the American Revolution meeting

The Col. Alexander Erwin Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution will meet at 6 p.m. at the Morganton Community House, 120 N. King St., Morganton. William Caldwell will present a program titled “Rogues, Banditti & Crackers: ‘The Southern Backcountry by the time of the American Revolution.’” The chapter also will recognize its youth middle school brochure and elementary school poster contest winners. The meeting is open to the public, but those who wish to attend must RSVP by contacting Robert Patton at 828-443-3720 or robert.patton1@icloud.com. Dinner is $13 per person.

Fundraiser

Carolina Caring will host the fundraiser Flights & Bites at the Morganton Community House, 120 S. King St., from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Cost is $75 per person and will include wine by Silver Fork Winery paired with food by chef Nathan Cromwell. Tickets should be purchased by May 8 by calling 828-466-0466.

Board meeting

New Dimensions will hold its monthly board meeting at 4 p.m. in person on campus as well as via Zoom. Contact ckinard@ndschool.org for link information.

FRIDAY, MAY 19

Free Bingo

Free bingo will be held at the Lake James Community Center, which is one mile away from the Lake James fire station on N.C. 126, from 6-9 p.m. A variety of foods, including fish, hot dogs and fries, will be available for purchase. Door prize drawings also will be held. Face masks are required. The public is invited.

SATURDAY, MAY 20

Burke County Parkinson’s Support Group meeting

The Burke County Parkinson’s Support Group will meet at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 20, at the Valdese branch of the Burke County Public Library. Lala Kozischek, corporate wellness director for YMCA of Catawba Valley, will share available fitness opportunities for members with Parkinson’s at the Phifer Family YMCA in Morganton. Anyone with Parkinson’s and their caregivers, friends and family are invited to attend. For information, call 828-879-1093 or 828-413-0479.

Wilson Creek Cleanup

The Wilson Creek Faithful will be organizing a cleanup on Wilson Creek on Saturday, May 20, from 8:30 a.m. to noon. Trash bags and beverages will be provided. For more information, call David Benner at 828-433-7932 or Leonard Baker at 252-289-0211.

Cow patty bingo

The bands of Draughn and East Burke high schools will host a cow patty bingo event at 10 a.m. at Draughn High School. The prize is up to $5,000 with donations of $20 per section or $100 per square. The event also will include concessions, face painting, music, raffle prizes and the Chick-fil-A Cow. Call 828-334-1756 for more information.

The Art of Chocolate

The Art of Chocolate, an annual fundraiser for Options, will be held at 7 p.m. at the Morganton Community House, 120 N. King St., Morganton. Tickets, which are $75 each, must be purchased in advance. The event will include an art auction and live music. Call Options at 828-438-9444 for more information.

Support group

The Survivors of Loss to Suicide Hickory NC Support Group will meet from 9-10 a.m. at St Stephens Library 3225 Springs Road NE, Hickory. The group offers support for the families and friends who have lost a loved one to suicide. Each session will focus on a different topic on the complicated grief that comes from losing someone to suicide. The group is open to teens and adults. For more information, contact Leisa Bentley at leisabentley@charter.net or call 828-234-5822.

Community day

Coldwell Banker Newton Real Estate Inc. will host its sixth annual community appreciation day at Catawba Meadows Park from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with free food and bounce houses.

MONDAY, MAY 22

Business marketing class

The Morganton Downtown Development Association, in collaboration with the Small Business Center at Western Piedmont Community College, will offer a business marketing training session on “Finding Your Customers and Creating a Marketing Plan” from 4-6 p.m. at the Morganton Community House at 120 N. King St. in Morganton. A second session will take place from 8-10 a.m. Tuesday, May 23, at the Community House called “Dynamite Marketing for Small Businesses.” The sessions are free to attend, but those interested must register in advance. To register for the first session, visit https://bit.ly/3ZTIPml. To register for the second session, visit https://bit.ly/3Fw3Hbb.

Remembering Our Parents event

Carolina Caring will hold a Remembering our Parents event from 6-7:30 p.m. at the organization’s Newton campus, located at 3975 Robinson Road in Newton, to honor the memory of our parents. Participants are asked to bring a picture that can be used in an activity. Registration is required. To register, visit CarolinaCaring.org/support, contact wspurling@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466, ext. 3201.

THURSDAY, MAY 25

Disabled American Veterans meeting

Chapter 43 of the Disabled American Veterans, 2779 DAV Ave., Morganton, will gather at 5 p.m. for the social hour, 6 p.m. for dinner and 7 p.m. for its meeting. Officer installation and pins will be provided to anyone who missed last month's meeting. Anyone with questions should call Dave at 828-437-0177.

MONDAY, MAY 29

Memorial Day service

The American Legion Post 234 Valdese Veterans will be hosting a Memorial Day Service at 9 a.m. The service will happen upstairs in the ballroom area. There will be a brief introduction followed by a video presentation and then a flag ceremony outside. Breakfast will be provided for free by the auxiliary including biscuits, fruit, juice and coffee from local sponsors.

TUESDAY, MAY 30–JUNE 1

Bus driver class

Burke County Public Schools will host a bus driver class from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 30, Wednesday, May 31, and June 1 at Central Office at 700 E. Parker Road. Call the transportation department at 828-437-4770 for more information.

THURSDAY, JUNE 1

Ladies' Bible study

Gateway Bible Church, 222 Believers Way, Morganton, is hosting a free ladies' Bible study from 9-11 a.m. It will be taught by Marlene Houk, a local speaker and author, and the group will be studying her book, "Hidden in a List: Secrets from Bible women." Books are available at Gateway or on Amazon. Email gatewaybiblemorganton@gmail.com with any questions.

MONDAY, JUNE 5

American Legion meeting

American Legion Post 21, Post 322 and Post 506 as well as the new members of the Sons of the American Legion will meet Monday, June 5 at 5:30 p.m. at the Mountainview Recreation Center located at 645 1st St., Morganton. We are looking for new members to join as well as young men for the Sons of the American Legion. Contact stosh@burkecountypost21.com for further information.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 7

AARP meeting

AARP Chapter 3262 will host retired FBI Special Agent Andy Nazworth, who will be speaking on the topic, "Don't Be a Victim: 20 Ways to Protect Yourself." The group will meet in the lower level of the Collett Street Recreation Center with refreshments at 9:30 a.m. and the program starting at 10 a.m. New members are welcome. Annual dues are $5.

MONDAY, JUNE 19

Fire department meeting

The Lake James Fire and Rescue Department will hold its annual meeting at 6 p.m. at the fire department. Prior to the meeting, elections for vacancies on the board of directors will be held from 4-6 p.m. The results of the election as well as a financial report and any necessary business will be discussed during the meeting. Anyone living in the Lake James Fire District and interested in serving on the board of directors should notify the president of the board no later than June 1. Two board vacancies will be filled at this election. All residents 18 years or older residing in the Lake James Fire District are encouraged to vote in the election of board members between 4-6 p.m. and attend the annual meeting at 6 p.m. Board President Jim Powers can be reached by email at jimpowers5137@gmail.com.

ABC Board meeting

The Valdese ABC Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Valdese ABC Store at 1018 W. Main St. in Valdese.

MONDAY, JULY 17

ABC Board meeting

The Valdese ABC Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Valdese ABC Store at 1018 W. Main St. in Valdese.

MONDAY, AUG. 21

ABC Board meeting

The Valdese ABC Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Valdese ABC Store at 1018 W. Main St. in Valdese.

MONDAY, SEPT. 18

ABC Board meeting

The Valdese ABC Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Valdese ABC Store at 1018 W. Main St. in Valdese.

TUESDAY, OCT. 10

ABC Board meeting

The Valdese ABC Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Valdese ABC Store at 1018 W. Main St. in Valdese.

TUESDAY, NOV. 21

ABC Board meeting

The Valdese ABC Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Valdese ABC Store at 1018 W. Main St. in Valdese.

MONDAY, DEC. 18

ABC Board meeting

The Valdese ABC Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Valdese ABC Store at 1018 W. Main St. in Valdese.