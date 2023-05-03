Editor’s note: Calendar items must be submitted at least five days before an event. Email all items to news@morganton.com.

THURSDAY, MAY 4

NAACP meeting

The Burke County NAACP will meet at the Mountain View Recreation Center, 645 1st St., Morganton, at 6:30 p.m. All members are invited to attend, and all COVID-19 protocols will be followed.

Republican Party meeting

The Burke County Republican Party will meet at Granny's Country Kitchen, 3448 Miller Bridge Road, Connelly Springs. The Dutch treat dinner will begin at 6 p.m., with the program starting at 7 p.m. Guest speakers are to be announced. Fellow republicans and conservatives are invited to attend.

BCPS listening session

Burke County Public Schools will host a community listening session at 6 p.m. at Mountain View Elementary School. The topic will be "School Finance and Legislative Impacts on Public Schools."

FRIDAY, MAY 5

Clothing sale

The ladies of Morganton First Baptist Church will hold their 12th annual Ladies’ Clothing Sale for U.S. Missions on May 5 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Donations will be accepted on May 3 and 4 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Swap meet

The Valley Hills Antique Power Club will hold its swap meet at Catawba Meadows Park. Vendor spaces are $10. Free admission. The event will feature antique tractors and farm equipment, steam engines, lawn mowers and more. For more information, call 828-438-5354.

SATURDAY, MAY 6

Free Comics

Timmy Mac's Comics and Games, 902 W. Union St., Morganton, will participate in Free Comic Book Day from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Multiple sales will be going on in the store during the event. For information on which publishers and comics will be participating this year, visit www.freecomicbookday.com. Anyone with questions can call 828-391-8162.

Clothing Sale

The ladies of Morganton First Baptist Church will hold their 12th annual Ladies’ Clothing Sale for U.S. Missions from 8 a.m. to noon. All items will be 1/2 price. Donations will be accepted on May 3 and 4 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Yard sale

Quaker Meadows Presbyterian Church will hold a yard sale from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call Mary Lou at 443-5569 to rent a table for $10 or space for $5. A full breakfast will be available at $10 a plate.

Hamburger, hot dog and bake sale

Nebo First Baptist Church, at the intersection of U.S. 70 and Harmony Grove Road, Nebo, is hosting a hamburger, hot dog and bake sale starting at 11 a.m. The sale is dine in or takeout, and funds raised will go toward medical expenses.

Swap meet

The Valley Hills Antique Power Club will hold its swap meet at Catawba Meadows Park. Vendor spaces are $10. Free admission. The event will feature antique tractors and farm equipment, steam engines, lawn mowers and more. For more information, call 828-438-5354.

Kinderpalooza and ChildFest

Kinderpalooza and ChildFest will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at Drexel Elementary School, 100 Alta Vista St., Morganton. There will be 100 free backpacks distributed for rising kindergarteners, free hearing and vision screenings and door prizes will be given out. Cookie Monster will be flying into the event from New York City.

THURSDAY, MAY 11

The NC Pre-K Committee of Burke County Smart Start Inc., will meet Thursday, May 11 at 8:30 a.m. in person at the Partnership office located at 304 W. Union St. NC Pre-K Meetings are open to the public and are held in handicapped accessible facilities. COVID, flu, and other health restrictions will be observed for in-person attendance. For anyone with a hearing impairment who may require the assistance of an interpreter or have other special needs, please call the Partnership at 439-2326 or use the NC Relay System at 1-800-735-8262.

SATURDAY, MAY 13

Wreath-making workshop

The Mountain Gateway Museum & Heritage Museum, 24 Water St., Old Fort, will host a spring wreath-making workshop at 11 a.m. The workshop, led by Toni Jo McCoart, will cost $15 per wreath, and registration and pre-payment are required by May 10. For more information, call the museum at 828-668-9259 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, or email brittany.bennett@ncdcr.gov.

Glen Alpine UMC breakfast

The second Saturday Breakfast will be held on May 13 from 7-10 a.m. at Glen Alpine United Methodist Church, 410 Linville St., Glen Alpine. The second Saturday Breakfast is a popular fundraising mission by the GA United Methodist Men's group. Cost is by donation.

Run as One 5K

The third annual Run as One 5K will be held at Catawba Meadows Greenway. The event starts at 9 a.m. and is being held to support Mental Health Awareness Month. Entry fee for runners or walkers is $25 which includes a commemorative T-shirt, and medals for first, second, and third place in age divisions. After the race, there will be refreshments, a celebration, music and giveaways. For more information or to register, go to https://bit.ly/3ANchzO.

MONDAY, MAY 15

ABC Board meeting

The Valdese ABC Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Valdese ABC Store at 1018 W. Main St. in Valdese.

THURSDAY, MAY 18

Sons of the American Revolution meeting

The Col. Alexander Erwin Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution will meet at 6 p.m. at the Morganton Community House, 120 N. King St., Morganton. William Caldwell will present a program titled "Rogues, Banditti & Crackers: 'The Southern Backcountry by the time of the American Revolution.'" The chapter also will recognize its youth middle school brochure and elementary school poster contest winners. The meeting is open to the public, but those who wish to attend must RSVP by contacting Robert Patton at 828-443-3720 or robert.patton1@icloud.com. Dinner is $13 per person.

Fundraiser

Carolina Caring will host the fundraiser Flights & Bites at the Morganton Community House, 120 S. King St., from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Cost is $75 per person and will include wine by Silver Fork Winery paired with food by chef Nathan Cromwell. Tickets should be purchased by May 8 but calling 828-466-0466.

Board meeting

New Dimensions will hold its monthly board meeting on at 4 p.m. in person on campus as well as via Zoom. Contact ckinard@ndschool.org for link information.

SATURDAY, MAY 20

Wilson Creek Cleanup

The Wilson Creek Faithful will be organizing a cleanup on Wilson Creek on Saturday, May 20 from 8:30 a.m. to noon. Trash bags and beverages will be provided. For more information, contact David Benner at 828-433-7932 or Leonard Baker at 252-289-0211.

Cow patty bingo

The bands of Draughn and East Burke high schools will host a cow patty bingo event at 10 a.m. at Draughn High School. The prize is up to $5,000 with donations of $20 per section or $100 per square. The event also will include concessions, face painting, music, raffle prizes and the Chick-fil-A Cow. Call 828-334-1756 for more information.

Support group

The Survivors of Loss to Suicide Hickory NC Support Group will meet from 9-10 a.m. at St Stephens Library 3225 Springs Road NE, Hickory. The group offers support for the families and friends who have lost a loved one to suicide. Each session will focus on a different topic on the complicated grief that comes from losing someone to suicide. The group is open to teens and adults. For more information, contact Leisa Bentley at leisabentley@charter.net or call 828-234-5822

MONDAY, MAY 22

Business marketing class

The Morganton Downtown Development Association, in collaboration with the Small Business Center at Western Piedmont Community College, will offer a business marketing training session on “Finding Your Customers and Creating a Marketing Plan” from 4-6 p.m. at the Morganton Community House at 120 N. King St. in Morganton. A second session will take place from 8-10 a.m. Tuesday, May 23, at the Community House called “Dynamite Marketing for Small Businesses.” The sessions are free to attend, but those interested must register in advance. To register for the first session, visit https://bit.ly/3ZTIPml. To register for the second session, visit https://bit.ly/3Fw3Hbb.

Remembering Our Parents event

Carolina Caring will hold a Remembering our Parents event on from 6-7:30 p.m. at the organization’s Newton campus located at 3975 Robinson Road in Newton to honor the memory of our parents. Participants are asked to bring a picture that can be used in an activity. Registration is required. To register, visit CarolinaCaring.org/support, contact wspurling@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466, ext. 3201.

TUESDAY, MAY 30 - JUNE 1

Bus driver class

Burke County Public Schools will host a bus driver class from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 30, Wednesday, May 31 and June 1 at Central Office located at 700 E. Parker Road. Contact the transportation department at 828-437-4770 for more information.

MONDAY, JUNE 19

ABC Board meeting

The Valdese ABC Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Valdese ABC Store at 1018 W. Main St. in Valdese.

MONDAY, JULY 17

ABC Board meeting

The Valdese ABC Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Valdese ABC Store at 1018 W. Main St. in Valdese.

MONDAY, AUG. 21

ABC Board meeting

The Valdese ABC Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Valdese ABC Store at 1018 W. Main St. in Valdese.

MONDAY, SEPT. 18

ABC Board meeting

The Valdese ABC Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Valdese ABC Store at 1018 W. Main St. in Valdese.

TUESDAY, OCT. 10

ABC Board meeting

The Valdese ABC Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Valdese ABC Store at 1018 W. Main St. in Valdese.

TUESDAY, NOV. 21

ABC Board meeting

The Valdese ABC Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Valdese ABC Store at 1018 W. Main St. in Valdese.

MONDAY, DEC. 18

ABC Board meeting

The Valdese ABC Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Valdese ABC Store at 1018 W. Main St. in Valdese.