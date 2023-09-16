Editor’s note: Calendar items must be submitted at least five days before an event. Email all items to news@morganton.com.

TODAY

Parkinson’s support group

The Burke County Parkinson’s Support Group will meet at 10 a.m. at the Valdese branch of the Burke County Public Library, 213 St. Germain Ave. SE, Valdese. Cydni Akins with Amorem will share types of Advance Directives. Anyone with Parkinson’s and their caregivers, friends and family are invited to attend. For more information, call 828-879-1093 or 828-413-0479.

Family reunion

The Mosteller/Shuford family will host its 25th family reunion at First Baptist Church, 8831 Old N.C. 10, Hildebran, in the Family Life Center. Doors will open at noon and lunch will be served at 1 p.m. Bring a covered dish. An Exchange Table will be available for knick-knacks, books, CDs and photos. Call 828-368-1613 with any questions.

Support group meeting

The Survivors of Loss to Suicide Hickory NC Support Group will meet Sept. 16 from 9-10 a.m. at St Stephens Library, 3225 Springs Road NE, Hickory. The group offers support for the families and friends who have lost a loved one to suicide. Each session will focus on a different topic on the complicated grief that comes from losing someone to suicide. The group is open to teens and adults. New members will have time at the beginning of each group to share their story if they feel they want to. For more information, contact Leisa Bentley at leisabentley@charter.net or call 828-234-5822.

Fall book sale

The Friends of the Burke County Public Library will hold its fall book sale at the Collett Street Recreation Center in Morganton. The sale will be open to the public on Saturday, Sept. 16, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., with a $7 bag sale from 1-2 p.m. Admission is free and thousands of books will be available. There is something for everyone! Cash or check only.

SUNDAY

Homecoming

Bethel Road Methodist Church’s homecoming will start at 10:30 a.m. with special music, followed by the worship service at 11 a.m. and a pot luck luncheon.

MONDAY

ABC Board meeting

The Valdese ABC Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Valdese ABC Store at 1018 W. Main St. in Valdese.

TUESDAY

Friendly Tuesday

The Friendly Tuesday Club will meet at 10 a.m. at Cross Memorial Church on Enola Road across from Patton High School.

Building Bridges

Common Ground, a program of The Industrial Commons, will host a learning and conversation program about Deaf culture entitled Building Bridges at the Morganton Community House, 120 N. King St. Dinner will be held from 5:30-5:50 p.m. followed by the program from 5:50-7 p.m. Panelists will include Martha Evans, Jason Tuck and Barbara Palmento. Dinner is $15 and is optional. RSVPs are required.

THURSDAY

Business showcase

The Burke County Chamber of Commerce will host a business showcase at CoMMA, 401 S. Sterling St., Morganton, from 3-7 p.m. Check www.burkecountychamber.org for more information.

Board meeting

New Dimensions Charter School, 550 Lenoir Road, Morganton, will host a board meeting at 4 p.m. in-person on campus and on Zoom. Contact ckinard@ndschool.org for information.

FRIDAY

BINGO

The Lake James Community Center will host free BINGO from 6 to 9 p.m. A variety of hot foods, including wings, hot dogs and fries, will be available for purchase for dine-in or to-go.. There will be several drawings for door prizes. The community center is located 1 mile from Lake James Fire Station on N.C. 126. The event is open to the public.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 23

Anniversary celebration

The town of Rhodhiss will celebrate its 120th anniversary on the old school grounds in the town, 317 Magnolia St., Rhodhiss, from noon to 6 p.m. Rhodhiss resident Jerry McKee will DJ the event. Former employees of the mill company will have a reunion at the Boy Scout building from 2-3 p.m. From 3-5 p.m., former school children, residents and any others interested can reminisce under the tents on the old school grounds. There will be a car show, face painting, bouncy house, children’s activities, reunions and more.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 30

Living History Days

The Charles McDowell House, located at 119 St. Mary's Church Road in Morganton, invites the public is invited to visit the house on Saturday, Sept. 30, from 12:30-5 p.m. for a Living History Day in honor of the Overmountain Men who arrived at Quaker Meadows on Sept. 30, 1780, en route to victory over the British at Kings Mountain, SC on Oct. 7. Free, with activities of interest to adults and children, activities will include tours of the house, restoration kitchen and garden; demonstrations of spinning, needlework and campfire cooking; explanations of food, fabrics, dyes, & household technologies; Colonial toys, games, dancing, and music; demonstrations of making black powder, rolling cartridges, and firing muskets; and "time travel" for children. Special programming will include a first-person presentation of Grace Greenlee McDowell, a history of the origins of Appalachian dulcimers, and storytelling by the Overmountain Victory Trail Association. Come celebrate Burke County's role in a pivotal story from the American Revolution. For more information, call Historic Burke Foundation at 828-437-4104.

Author reading

Thornwell Books, 202 S. Sterling St., Suite 100, Moganton, will host a reading by Burke County native Rebecca Bengal at 2 p.m. Bengal, who now lives in Brooklyn, New York, will read from "Strange Hours, Photography, Memory and the Lives of Artists" a collection of her writing that was recently published by Aperture Press. A Q&A also will follow with time for a book signing. Copies of the book will be available for purchase.

SUNDAY, OCT. 1

Revolutionary War monument dedication

The Col. Alexander Erwin chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution will hold a dedication ceremony for “The Crossing” memorial stone at 2 p.m. on the Morganton greenway near the site of the former Judge’s Riverside BBQ restaurant. The stone is placed near the spot where local patriot militia crossed the Catawba River on their way to the Battle of Kings Mountain, which is believed to have turned the tide of the Revolutionary War in America’s favor. The ceremony is open to the community. For more information, contact Robert Patton at 828-443-3720 or robert.patton1@icloud.com.

Give Cheese a Chance

The annual Give Cheese a Chance fundraiser for Meeting Place Mission will take place from noon to 4 p.m. on the historic courthouse square. The event will include locals competing in a grilled cheese competition, and those in attendance will get to taste the different entries and choose their favorite. Tickets are $20. For more information, visit www.meetingplacemission.org.

MONDAY, OCT. 9

ABC Board meeting

The Valdese ABC Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Valdese ABC Store at 1018 W. Main St. in Valdese.

SATURDAY, OCT. 14

Class reunion

The Freedom High School class of 1983 will hold its 40th class reunion on Oct. 14 at CoMMA Performing Arts Center, 401 S. College St., Morganton. The class of 1983 is the 10th graduating class of Freedom High School. Classmates interested in attending can request registration information by emailing freedomhsclassof83@gmail.com.

SATURDAY, OCT. 21

International Archaeology Day

The Exploring Joara Foundation is hosting their second annual Community Day at the Living History Village at Catawba Meadows Park, 701 Sanford Drive, on Saturday, Oct. 21, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will include a variety of activities and demonstrations including flint knapping, native cooking, pottery making, Spanish reenactors and more. For more information, visit www.exploringjoara.org.

SATURDAY, OCT. 28

Top Golf

Unifour Christian Ministries will be taking a trip to Top Golf in Charlotte, with bus pickup locations set for Granite Falls and Hickory. The cost is $30 each and money is due by Oct. 1. Call Annette Guffey at 828-493-1723 or 828-396-1906 for more information.

TUESDAY, NOV. 21

ABC Board meeting

The Valdese ABC Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Valdese ABC Store at 1018 W. Main St. in Valdese.

TUESDAY, NOV. 28

Day trip

Unifour Christian Ministries will be taking a day trip to Pigeon Forge for the Country Tonite Christmas Show, a trip to Applewood Farmhouse and shopping. A bus will pick people up at Walmart in Granite Falls and Big Lots in Hickory. The cost for this trip is $149 per person and money is due by Oct. 15. Call Annette Guffey at 828-493-1723 or 828-396-1906 for more information.

MONDAY, DEC. 18

ABC Board meeting

The Valdese ABC Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Valdese ABC Store at 1018 W. Main St. in Valdese.

MONDAY, APRIL 22 — SATURDAY, APRIL 27

Cruise

Unifour Christian Ministries will be embarking on a cruise to Grand Turk and Dominican Republic. Members of the public are invited to join. A down payment of $75 is required to reserve your spot and the remaining balance must be paid by Jan. 1. Call Annette Guffey at 828-493-1723 or 828-396-1906 for more information.