TODAY

Revolutionary War-ear demonstrations

The Historic Burke Foundation invites the public to a free, family-oriented event at the Captain Charles McDowell House, 119 St. Mary’s Church Road, Morganton on Saturday, Sept. 2, from 1-5 p.m. There will be tours of the 1812 house, oldest known brick structure in Burke County, and stories about the people who called it home. Alan Darveaux will play colonial music on a hammered dulcimer. Revolutionary War reenactor Al Ernest will demonstrate campfire cooking as done by the Overmountain Men in 1780. He will cook fish on a plank, rabbit, venison, bear and ashcake and offer samples. Luci Ernest will provide instruction in flint and steel fire making as done in colonial Burke County. Call Historic Burke Foundation at 828-437-4104 if you have questions.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 5

Blood drive

North Morganton United Methodist Church, 990 Sanford Drive, Morganton, will host a blood drive in conjunction with the Red Cross from 1-6 p.m. For more information or to make an appointment, visit www.redcross.org.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 6

AARP meeting

Chapter 3262 of the AARP will host two guest speakers from the Morganton Department of Public Safety at its meeting. MDPS Sgt. Eric Connor and Officer Michael Cristobal from the department’s community services division will speak at the meeting. It will be held in the lower level of the Collett Street Recreation Center with refreshments provided at 9:30 a.m. before the program begins at 10 a.m. New members are welcome to attend. Annual dues are $5.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 7

NAACP meeting

The Burke County NAACP will hold its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. at the Mountain View Recreation Center, 645 1st St., Morganton. All members are invited to attend the meeting. All COVID-19 protocols will be followed where indicated.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 9

Day trip

Unifour Christian Ministries will be taking a day trip to Cherokee with a bus leaving Exit 100 in Morganton at 8 a.m. The trip will cost $22 per person and money is due by Sept. 1. For more information, call Annette Guffey at 828-493-1723 or 828-396-1906.

Bocce tournament

The Valdese Phar Des Alpes will host the North Carolina State Bocce Tournament again this year, with play beginning on covered clay courts at 301 Laurel St., Valdese, at 8:30 a.m. after the opening ceremony. Teams from Asheville, Valdese, Mooresville, Winston-Salem and Raleigh all are expected to compete for the title. The public is invited to attend free of charge. Authentic Waldensian/Italian food and drink will be available for purchase. Visit www.LPDAvaldese.org for more information.

Fun at the falls

Friends of the Valdese Rec will sponsor Free Family Fun at the Falls event for kids at 11 a.m. Children will be invited to paint rocks, log slices and canvases at McGalliard Falls Park, 1400 Falls Road, Valdese. A hot dog lunch will be provided while supplies last.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 10

Music by the lake

Friends of the Valdese Rec is sponsoring “Sunday Music by the Lake” with a performance by local band Lost Wages at Valdese Lakeside Park, 1149 Lake Rhodhiss Drive, Valdese, from 4-7 p.m. Bring chairs or a blanket to settle in for an evening of fabulous entertainment and beautiful views. The event is free.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 14

Board meeting

Burke County Smart Start Inc. will hold its bard of directors meeting at the Partnership offices, 304 W. Union St., Morganton. Meetings are open to the public and are held in handicapped accessible facilities. COVID, flu and other health restrictions will be observed. For anyone with a hearing impairment who may require the assistance of an interpreter or have other special needs, please call the Partnership at 828-439-2326 or use the NC Relay System at 1-800-735-8262.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 16

Parkinson’s support group

The Burke County Parkinson’s Support Group will meet at 10 a.m. at the Valdese branch of the Burke County Public Library, 213 St. Germain Ave SE, Valdese. Cydni Akins with Amorem will share types of Advance Directives. Anyone with Parkinson’s and their caregivers, friends and family are invited to attend. For more information, call 828-879-1093 or 828-413-0479.

Family reunion

The Mosteller/Shuford family will host its 25th family reunion at First Baptist Church, 8831 Old N.C. 10, Hildebran, in the Family Life Center. Doors will open at noon and lunch will be served at 1 p.m. Bring a covered dish. An Exchange Table will be available for knick-knacks, books, CDs and photos. Call 828-368-1613 with any questions.

MONDAY, SEPT. 18

ABC Board meeting

The Valdese ABC Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Valdese ABC Store at 1018 W. Main St. in Valdese.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 21

Business showcase

The Burke County Chamber of Commerce will host a business showcase at CoMMA, 401 S. Sterling St., Morganton, from 3-7 p.m. Check www.burkecountychamber.org for more information.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 23

Anniversary celebration

The town of Rhodhiss will celebrate its 120th anniversary on the old school grounds in the town, 317 Magnolia St., Rhodhiss, from noon to 6 p.m. Rhodhiss resident Jerry McKee will DJ the event. Former employees of the mill company will have a reunion at the Boy Scout building from 2-3 p.m. From 3-5 p.m., former school children, residents and any others interested can reminisce under the tents on the old school grounds. There will be a car show, face painting, bouncy house, children’s activities, reunions and more.

SUNDAY, OCT. 1

Revolutionary War monument dedication

The Col. Alexander Erwin chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution will hold a dedication ceremony for “The Crossing” memorial stone at 2 p.m. on the Morganton greenway near the site of the former Judge’s Riverside BBQ restaurant. The stone is placed near the spot where local patriot militia crossed the Catawba River on their way to the Battle of Kings Mountain, which is believed to have turned the tide of the Revolutionary War in America’s favor. The ceremony is open to the community. For more information, contact Robert Patton at 828-443-3720 or robert.patton1@icloud.com.

MONDAY, OCT. 9

ABC Board meeting

The Valdese ABC Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Valdese ABC Store at 1018 W. Main St. in Valdese.

SATURDAY, OCT. 14

Class reunion

The Freedom High School class of 1983 will hold its 40th class reunion on Oct. 14 at CoMMA Performing Arts Center, 401 S. College St., Morganton. The class of 1983 is the 10th graduating class of Freedom High School. Classmates interested in attending can request registration information by emailing freedomhsclassof83@gmail.com.

SATURDAY, OCT. 28

Top Golf

Unifour Christian Ministries will be taking a trip to Top Golf in Charlotte, with bus pickup locations set for Granite Falls and Hickory. The cost is $30 each and money is due by Oct. 1. Call Annette Guffey at 828-493-1723 or 828-396-1906 for more information.

TUESDAY, NOV. 21

ABC Board meeting

The Valdese ABC Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Valdese ABC Store at 1018 W. Main St. in Valdese.

TUESDAY, NOV. 28

Day trip

Unifour Christian Ministries will be taking a day trip to Pigeon Forge for the Country Tonite Christmas Show, a trip to Applewood Farmhouse and shopping. A bus will pick people up at Walmart in Granite Falls and Big Lots in Hickory. The cost for this trip is $149 per person and money is due by Oct. 15. Call Annette Guffey at 828-493-1723 or 828-396-1906 for more information.

MONDAY, DEC. 18

ABC Board meeting

The Valdese ABC Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Valdese ABC Store at 1018 W. Main St. in Valdese.

MONDAY, APRIL 22 — SATURDAY, APRIL 27

Cruise

Unifour Christian Ministries will be embarking on a cruise to Grand Turk and Dominican Republic. Members of the public are invited to join. A down payment of $75 is required to reserve your spot and the remaining balance must be paid by Jan. 1. Call Annette Guffey at 828-493-1723 or 828-396-1906 for more information.