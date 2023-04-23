Editor’s note: Calendar items must be submitted at least five days before an event. Email all items to news@morganton.com.

MONDAY, APRIL 24

Litter Sweep kickoff

The Burke County Chamber of Commerce will kick off its Litter Sweep event, which will run through Saturday, April 29. Local residents are invited to collect trash from the downtown Morganton area for a chance to win prizes. To register a team, visit burkecountychamber.org.

Retired School Personnel meeting

A Burke County Retired School Personnel meeting will be held at 11 a.m. at Boulevard BBQ in the private dining room. All school retirees are invited to attend. Betsy Wells, NCAE District 1B Legislative chairman, will present a very informative program on North Carolina school retiree benefits and give an update on legislation affecting North Carolina school retirees.

Master Gardener meeting

The Burke County "Extension Master GardenerSM" volunteers will hold their next monthly meeting at 10 a.m. at the Burke County Extension Center, 130 Ammons Drive, Morganton. There will be no program this month as extended discussion regarding the upcoming plant sale is needed. Refreshments and fellowship start at 9:30 a.m. All Extension Master Gardener volunteers are invited to attend.

THURSDAY, APRIL 27

Morganton Cigar Club social

The Morganton Cigar Club will return to its monthly for stogies and conversation at Craft’d, 108 W. Union St., from 6-8 p.m. Join us for a craft beer or wine on tap, select a cigar and head out back. All are welcome. It's great opportunity to meet your Morganton neighbors and to find out more about the club, if interested.

Democratic Party meeting

The Democratic Party of Burke County will hold its regular monthly meeting at Curley's Fish Camp in Hildebran. The guest will be Sheriff Banks Hinceman. Dinner off-the-menu will be at 6 p.m., followed by the program at 6:30. Party officials will report on Party activities.

Coffee at the Museum

The History Museum of Burke County will welcome Scott Mulwee, chair of the Burke County Board of Commissioners, and Brian Epley, Burke County manager, who will speak about county government and recent issues it has faced at 10 a.m. at the museum as part of its “Coffee at the Museum” series. The presentation is free and open to the community, and refreshments will be served., For more information, contact the museum at 828-437-1777.

FRIDAY, APRIL 28

Java for Joes

The East Burke Senior Center in Hildebran will host a veterans’ social called “Java for Joes” at 9 a.m. Veterans and military personnel of all ages and branches of service are invited to enjoy a hot breakfast and socialize. The Veterans’ Affairs Office will be available at the event. Those planning to attend must RSVP by contacting 828-764-9300.

SATURDAY, APRIL 29

Author’s Chat

The Burke County Public Library will welcome author Susan M. Boyer, who will give an author’s chat from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Morganton branch of the library. Boyer, who penned the Liz Talbot mystery series, is a “USA Today” bestselling author and Agatha Award winner. A light lunch will be served during the free event. Those interested in attending must RSVP by contacting Danielle Townsend, adult program coordinator, at 828-764-9269 or danielle.townsend@burkenc.org.

Plant sale

Burke County Extension Master Gardener Volunteers will have its annual plant and yard sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The sale will be at the Burke County Fairgrounds at 145 Bost Road in Morganton. As always, cash or check only. In addition to unique vegetables, flowers, planters and yard sale items, there will be a straw bale gardening demonstration, a Beekeepers Association booth, and Bonnie Plants will have a children's learning station. Proceeds fund community projects by the Extension Master Gardener Volunteer Association of Burke County.

SUNDAY, APRIL 30

Friends of the Valdese Rec is sponsoring a special evening of "Sunday Music by the Lake" featuring the Shelby Rae Moore Band at Valdese Lakeside Park, 1149 Lake Rhodhiss Drive, Valdese, from 4-6 p.m. Bring chairs or a blanket and a picnic basket to settle in for an evening of fabulous entertainment and beautiful views. The event is free.

TUESDAY, MAY 2

American Legion meeting

American Legion Post 21 Morganton will be meeting at 5:30 p.m. at Timberwoods Family Restaurant, 1501 Bethel Road in Morganton. We are looking for new members as well as young men for the Sons of the American Legion. To be eligible for membership in the Sons of the American Legion, you must be a male descendant (son, grandson, stepson, or adopted son) of a member of The American Legion; a veteran who died in service during World War I or since Dec. 7, 1941; or a veteran who died after their honorable discharge from such service.

FRIDAY, MAY 5

The ladies of Morganton First Baptist Church will hold their 12th annual Ladies' Clothing Sale for U.S. Missions on May 5 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Donations will be accepted on May 3 and 4 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, MAY 6

The ladies of Morganton First Baptist Church will hold their 12th annual Ladies' Clothing Sale for U. S. Missions from 8 a.m. to noon. All items will be 1/2 price. Donations will be accepted on May 3 and 4 from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Yard sale

Quaker Meadows Presbyterian Church will hold a yard sale from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call Mary Lou at 443-5569 to rent a table for $10 or space for $5. A full breakfast will be available at $10 a plate.

MONDAY, MAY 15

ABC Board meeting

The Valdese ABC Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Valdese ABC Store at 1018 W. Main St. in Valdese.

THURSDAY, MAY 18

Sons of the American Revolution meeting

The Col. Alexander Erwin Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution will meet at 6 p.m. at the Morganton Community House, 120 N. King St., Morganton. William Caldwell will present a program on Revolutionary War hero Gen. Daniel Morgan before dinner is served. The chapter also will recognize its youth middle school brochure and elementary school poster contest winners. The meeting is open to the public, but those who wish to attend must RSVP by contacting Robert Patton at 828-443-3720 or robert.patton1@icloud.com. Dinner is $13 per person.

SATURDAY, MAY 20

Wilson Creek Clean-up

The Wilson Creek Faithful will be organizing a clean-up on Wilson Creek on Saturday, May 20 from 8:30 a.m. to noon. Trash bags and beverages will be provided. For more information, contact David Benner at 828-433-7932 or Leonard Baker at 252-289-0211.

MONDAY, MAY 22

Business marketing class

The Morganton Downtown Development Association, in collaboration with the Small Business Center at Western Piedmont Community College, will offer a business marketing training session on “Finding Your Customers and Creating a Marketing Plan” from 4-6 p.m. at the Morganton Community House at 120 N. King St. in Morganton. A second session will take place from 8-10 a.m. Tuesday, May 23, at the Community House called “Dynamite Marketing for Small Businesses.” The sessions are free to attend, but those interested must register in advance. To register for the first session, visit https://bit.ly/3ZTIPml. To register for the second session, visit https://bit.ly/3Fw3Hbb.

MONDAY, JUNE 19

ABC Board meeting

The Valdese ABC Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Valdese ABC Store at 1018 W. Main St. in Valdese.

MONDAY, JULY 17

ABC Board meeting

The Valdese ABC Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Valdese ABC Store at 1018 W. Main St. in Valdese.

MONDAY, AUG. 21

ABC Board meeting

The Valdese ABC Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Valdese ABC Store at 1018 W. Main St. in Valdese.

MONDAY, SEPT. 18

ABC Board meeting

The Valdese ABC Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Valdese ABC Store at 1018 W. Main St. in Valdese.

TUESDAY, OCT. 10

ABC Board meeting

The Valdese ABC Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Valdese ABC Store at 1018 W. Main St. in Valdese.

TUESDAY, NOV. 21

ABC Board meeting

The Valdese ABC Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Valdese ABC Store at 1018 W. Main St. in Valdese.

MONDAY, DEC. 18

ABC Board meeting

The Valdese ABC Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Valdese ABC Store at 1018 W. Main St. in Valdese.