Community calendar for Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022

THURSDAY

Pre-K committee meeting

The NC Pre-K Committee of Burke County Smart Start Inc. will meet at 8:30 a.m. in person at the Partnership office, 304 W. Union St., Morganton. The meeting is open to the public and will be in handicapped-accessible facilities. COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines will be observed. Anyone who requires accommodations for special needs should call the Partnership at 828-439-2326 or the N.C. Relay System at 800-735-8262.

ABC Lunch for Literacy

The Burke County Literacy Council will hold its annual ABC Lunch for Literacy from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 720 W. Union St., Morganton. Meals consisting of vegetable or potato soup, a grilled-cheese sandwich and dessert are $8. Drive-thru and delivery options are available. For information, call 828-437-7477.

Marine Corps League meeting

The Marine Corps League Table Rock Detachment No. 1197 will meet starting with a Dutch-treat dinner at 6 p.m., followed by a meeting at 7 p.m. at Timberwoods restaurant in Morganton. All former Marines and Navy corpsman and chaplains are invited to attend.

School board meeting

The board of directors for New Dimensions Charter School will meet at 4 p.m. in person on campus as well as via Zoom. Email dburleson@ndschool.org for link information.

Holiday grief workshop

Carolina Caring will offer a free virtual grief workshop called “Surviving the Holidays” from 6-7:30 p.m. via Zoom. The workshop is designed to prepare people who have recently lost a loved one for emotions that may surface during the holidays and offer practical tips and suggestions to help them move forward through their grief. To register, visit carolinacaring.org/support, email wspurling@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466, ext. 3201.

FRIDAY

Free bingo

The Lake James Community Center will offer free bingo from 6-9 p.m. A variety of hot foods will be sold. Raffle drawings will award two $100 gift cards and other smaller prizes. Raffle tickets are on sale now. Face masks will be required. The center is 1 mile from the Lake James Fire and Rescue facility on N.C. 126.

County commissioners’ celebration

A public service celebration honoring outgoing Burke County Commissioners Wayne Abele and Maynard Taylor will take place from 4-6 p.m. in the commissioners’ meeting room at the Burke Services Building, 110 N. Green St., Morganton. A program will be presented at 5 p.m. Heavy hors d’oeuvres will be served.

SATURDAY

Patriot grave marking ceremony

Lake James State Park will host a grave marking ceremony for four patriots of the American Revolution at 2 p.m. at Obeth Cemetery in the Paddy’s Creek section of the park. The event will include a presentation of the life stories of the men, William Fullwood Jr., Lawrence Unger, John Gibbs and Abraham Renshaw, along with history of the Battle of Kings Mountain. Event sponsors are the Quaker Meadows Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Col. Alexander Erwin Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution and the Catawba Valley Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution in Hickory. The SAR Honor Guard and the Overmountain Victory Trail Association reenactors will fire a salute. Those who attend should bring a chair if needed. Transportation will be provided from the parking area into Obeth Cemetery.

Wood carvers’ meeting

The Catawba Valley Wood Carvers Club will meet from 1-3 p.m. at Klingspor Woodworking Shop, 856 21st Dr. SE (Sweetwater Road), Hickory. The program will be a workshop on carving a Santa-themed letter opener. Participants should bring a roughout knife, a V-tool, a couple small gouges No. 8 or 9 and an eighth inch veiner tool. Club members will discuss the October woodcarving competition and show and the 2022 IWCA Canvas Decoy Championship. The Mel Moose Award winner will be announced. Members and visitors are encouraged to bring completed woodcarving projects for show-and-tell. Members are encouraged to donate items, such as tools and wood, for raffle prizes. The meeting is open to anyone ages 14 and older interested in wood carving. Youths younger than 18 must be accompanied by an adult. All COVID-19 safety protocols will be observed, and visitors are encouraged to wear masks. The officers and board of directors are asked to meet at 12:30 p.m., before the membership meeting. For information, contact Richard Grant, secretary-treasurer, at rssgrant1@charter.net or 828-244-0163.

MONDAY, NOV. 21

ABC Board meeting

The Valdese ABC Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Valdese ABC store at 1018 W. Main St., Valdese.

THURSDAY, DEC. 1

NAACP annual meeting

The Burke County branch of the NAACP will hold its annual meeting at 6 p.m. at Mountain View Recreation Center, 645 First St., Morganton. All COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed.

Parents’ grief support group

Carolina Caring will host a virtual parents’ grief support group called “Linking Hearts” from 7-8:30 p.m. via Zoom. The group will offer a caring, supportive space for parents to come together for empathy, understanding and hope and will continue to meet the first Thursday of every month thereafter. Registration is required. To register, visit carolinacaring.org/support, email wspurling@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466, ext. 3201.

MONDAY, DEC. 5

Ribbon-cutting

The Burke County Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 4 p.m. at ReNewed Nutrition, 2145 S. Sterling St., Morganton.

THURSDAY, DEC. 8

RSVPs due for virtual holiday bingo night

RSVPs are due today for a virtual holiday bingo night hosted by Carolina Caring designed for people who have recently lost a loved one. The event will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, via Zoom. Prizes will be awarded. Registration is required to receive bingo cards. To register, visit carolinacaring.org/support or call 828-466-0466, ext. 3201.

SUNDAY, DEC. 11

Combined Choirs Christmas concert

The Combined Choirs Christmas concert will take place at 5 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Morganton. Admission is free; donations will be accepted to help with expenses.

MONDAY, DEC. 19

ABC Board meeting

The Valdese ABC Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Valdese ABC store at 1018 W. Main St., Valdese.