Community celebrates opening of connector bridge

VALDESE – Local residents and state leaders joined members of the Friends of the Valdese Rec for the official grand opening of the McGalliard Creek Bridge Wednesday, July 13.

The 160-foot bridge connects Valdese Lakeside Park to McGalliard Falls Park and is part of a 2-mile greenway trail.

More than 100 people turned out to the event, which included a ribbon cutting and full lineup of speakers, including Valdese Mayor Charles Watts.

“When I announced I was running for mayor of Valdese, the first question I got was ‘Why do we have to have that park,’” Watts said. “Well, they need to be here and see why we have to this park. It is obvious why we need this park.”

The Valdese Lakeside Park and Bridge project received early help from the Foothills Conservancy of North Carolina. Tom Kenney, land protection director for the conservancy, helped the town negotiate the Valdese Lakeside Park land purchase and helped write the grant that brought $673,000 from the North Carolina Land and Water Fund.

“Valdese has a place for now and in the future, for visitors and for tourists, to play in the woods, to play in the creek, to shape their lives,” Kenney said while reminiscing about his early childhood growing up in Raleigh with the sounds of nature all around that are not as abundant now.

Will Summer, North Carolina Land and Water Fund director, spoke to the strength of the project

“The state does not just hand out money to every applicant,” Summer said. “It is a competitive process, and many projects do not receive funding.”

He thanked all the partners involved, including the Foothills Conservancy, Friends of the Valdese Rec, the town of Valdese, PARTF (Parks and Recreation Trust Fund), the Rostan Family Foundation, Kellex Seating and community members who donated their time and funds to help make the project a reality.

Brian Strong, deputy director of North Carolina State Parks, visited Valdese Lakeside Park before the ribbon cutting and said “he could feel his blood pressure lowering and noticed everyone he passed was happy, grateful to be out there, energized.”

Reid Wilson, secretary of the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, reiterated the importance of parks and trails for North Carolinians’ well-being.

“The state has a new initiative called PATH — Parks and Trails for Health — that aims to help connect all people to parks and outdoor spaces across the state.” Wilson said.

Beth Heile, president and founder of Friends of the Valdese Rec, encouraged the crowd to cheer every time the word “bridge” was spoken during the event. She shared that the McGalliard Creek Bridge is important for several reasons:

The bridge connects Valdese Lakeside Park to McGalliard Falls Park with a 2-mile greenway trail

The bridge is part of the Burke River Trail (20 miles from Morganton to Hickory in the works running south of the river)

The bridge provides the loop for the Wilderness Gateway State Trail through Valdese (Bakers Mountain to South Mountains to Chimney Rock – with loop to Valdese)

The bridge is a type of suspension bridge with a little bounce—which is lots of fun and a little scary to some (technically a catenary bridge)

The bridge was built by a local company, Beanstalk Bridges

“Because we have a community of givers—givers of their time, talents and money, along with the perfect project that blends conservation and recreation, the state rewarded our efforts,” Heile said.

State grants matched every dollar in community donations with $1.80 of state funds to complete the $2.7 million Valdese Lakeside Park Phase 1 and Bridge project.

There is more to come in Valdese for parks and trails, Heile said. A fishing pier and kayak launch will be built by the North Carolina Wildlife Resource Commission in late fall at Valdese Lakeside Park. In addition, Friends of the Valdese Rec has started fundraising to convert the second mile of grassy greenway to crushed cinder, as used on the first mile.

Watts surprised Heile with a “Key to the Town of Valdese” and a Resolution of Appreciation for her “enthusiastic, energetic and endless drive and support.”

To access the McGalliard Creek Bridge, visitors can either park at McGalliard Falls Park and walk a half mile from the picnic shelter, or park at Valdese Lakeside Park and walk 1.3 miles down the greenway.

If you prefer to experience the bridge with a group, Friends of the Valdese Rec will host a group walk Sunday, July 17 and Aug. 7 at 2 p.m. Those interested in attending should gather at the restrooms at Valdese Lakeside Park and walk to the bridge and then on to McGalliard Falls Park. Attendees can stay with the group or go at their own pace. Dogs on a leash are welcome, and they may want to visit the dog park to run free before or after the group walk.