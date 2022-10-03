Community Christmas concert to return this year

A popular Christmas tradition in Morganton is making a comeback after being sidelined during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Combined Choirs singing group will resume performing its annual Christmas concert this year, according to Jim Gossler, who will serve as the choir’s director. Gossler is a former director of the Freedom High School choir.

Before COVID-19, Combined Choirs brought the sounds of the holiday season to the area going back 60-plus years, with annual performances of sacred and secular carols and songs. The group is made up of volunteer singers from around the county.

“We decided to bring back the concert this year hoping that we have no more COVID lockdowns or surges,” Gossler said. “The availability of vaccines and treatments has made us feel safer. I feel as if we need to reform this musical ensemble to benefit our spiritual, emotional and mental health in Morganton and Burke County.”

He invited anyone interested in singing with Combined Choirs to give it a try this year. The first rehearsal will take place at 7:15 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17, in the sanctuary of First Presbyterian Church of Morganton. The group will meet there for the three following Mondays at the same time, with the exception of the third rehearsal, which will take place Tuesday, Nov. 1, rather than the Monday prior, which is Halloween. After the first four rehearsals at FPC, the group will move to the sanctuary at First Baptist Church of Morganton to continue rehearsing on Monday evenings until the concert, which will take place at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11.

The group is free to join and no auditions are required.

Gossler has been busy reviewing music and selecting pieces for the group to perform.

“There are pieces familiar to singers and audiences, such as ‘O Come, O Come, Emmanuel,’ our annual performing of Handel’s ‘Hallelujah,’ ‘O Come, All Ye Faithful,’ and a jazz-tinged slow gospel piece called ‘One Sweet Little Baby,’” he said. “There is one new selection we will premiere, an arrangement of the French carol, ‘He Is Born’ (Il Est Ne), which I wrote this summer as a memorial to a former student of mine in the Freedom High School Chamber Singers, Jason Alexander, who died unexpectedly this past spring at age 39.”

Robert Smith, music director at First Presbyterian Church of Morganton and St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church in Hickory, will return to accompany the choir on the organ and piano.

“He is an indispensable factor in the success of these concerts and a model of professionalism,” Gossler said.

He also has arranged for a brass quintet and a flute player to perform select pieces with the singers.

“The Patton High School Choir, directed by Brittany Suttles, will be the guest performing group this year,” Gossler said. “They will sing as a solo choir, and also sing with the Combined Choirs on two pieces.”

He looks forward to getting the choir back together.

“We hope to renew friendships with our loyal former singers and gain new members,” Gossler said. “We sing a variety of styles of traditional choral music, and I think this year’s repertoire will be both singer- and audience-friendly. It will be wonderful to escape the musical desert that we have inhabited for 2½ years. This will be the 67th year that the concert has been presented as a gift to the community.”

To learn more about the Combined Choirs group, contact Gossler at gosslerj@gmail.com.