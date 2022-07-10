 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Raising Awareness

Community College hosts day camp for middle school students

Western Piedmont Community College hosted 24 Burke County middle school students for a summer day camp. The GEAR-UP environmental awareness program ran from June 20-24 teaching middle school students about environmental awareness, exposing them to higher education and connecting them with local nonprofit agencies. According to WPCC GEAR-UP Coordinator Pat Nivanh, this camp is the first of several programs of this type the college hopes to provide to local secondary students through the GEAR-UP grant. 

