Community College hosts day camp for middle school students

Western Piedmont Community College hosted 24 Burke County middle school students for a summer day camp. The GEAR-UP environmental awareness program ran from June 20-24 teaching middle school students about environmental awareness, exposing them to higher education and connecting them with local nonprofit agencies. According to WPCC GEAR-UP Coordinator Pat Nivanh, this camp is the first of several programs of this type the college hopes to provide to local secondary students through the GEAR-UP grant.