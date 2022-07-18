Community college to hold registration, informational event

Western Piedmont Community College will hold a registration event Saturday, July 23 for new and continuing college students and those interested in exploring educational opportunities available to them.

The event, held on campus in Hildebrand Hall, is designed to be a one-stop shop where students can walk in, register for classes and leave with everything they need to start classes in August.

“We’ll have financial aid here, the bookstore will also be open as well as the business office,” Director of Records and Registration Tou Vang said . “We’re trying to make it a one stop for the students who come in.”

In addition to registering for classes, Vang said the event will include opportunities for students to meet with academic advisors, purchase required textbooks, meet with business office representatives and receive financial aid information including the college’s Pioneer Promise No-Cost Tuition Scholarship.

According to the WPCC website, The Pioneer Promise is a program instituted by the college to remove financial barriers to higher education. The scholarship is available to qualifying WPCC students who are North Carolina residents for tuition purposes — including many DACA recipients, enrolled in at least three credit hours for the summer term or six hours for the fall in an approved program of study. Financial eligibility for the scholarship is determined by the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

“We’ll have financial aid staff available here that day as well,” Vang said. “Financial aid staff can answer those questions and see if students are eligible for that scholarship.”

Vang also said staff from the school’s Career and College Promise program will be available to offer information to Burke County high school students interested in dual enrollment. The CCP program offers high school students a variety of programs that satisfy BCPS high school course requirements as well as earn college credit that transfers to WPCC programs or four-year colleges and universities.

Vang encouraged people to come to the registration event even if they are still undecided about taking classes.

“We can answer any questions and assist any students whether they are undecided, already have their minds made up, or someone who is just trying to come in and get registered and they already know what they want to do,” he said.

The Western Piedmont Community College Special Registration Saturday will take place on Saturday, July 23 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information or to register online for fall classes, visit www.wpcc.edu/fall.