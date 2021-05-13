Community comes together for annual service

Over the next 30 minutes, eight more Burke County faith and community leaders offered prayers for several different aspects of community and national life.

Unity was a central theme of the afternoon, with several speakers calling on Christians to put aside differences and come together.

“Help us to lay aside the debates over finer points of doctrine,” said the Rev. Dr. Tom Bland, senior minister of First Baptist Church. “Help us to lay aside the worship wars and the culture wars and all the other wars and help us, at long last, just to be your people.”

Offering prayers for national, state and local officials was another theme of the afternoon. Several leaders prayed for wisdom and justice to prevail at every level of government.

“When the righteous reign, the people rejoice,” said the Rev. Dr. George Logan of New Day Christian Church. “So, we pray for boldness that they would do what is right. We pray for wisdom that they would know what is right. We pray that they would have the integrity to stay with what is right and that you would grant them the humility to hear what is right.”

Master Sgt. Michael Logan added a prayer for members of the military, first responders, law enforcement officers and other public servants.