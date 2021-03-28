Community Easter egg hunt to offer family fun

VALDESE — The town of Valdese will celebrate Easter with a fun Easter egg hunt for local children.

The “Egg Hunt on Main” will take place starting at 8 a.m. Friday, April 2. Children ages 3 to 15 are invited to search for more than 2,000 colorful eggs that will be hidden along Main Street in Valdese between Italy Street and the Old Rock School. Each egg will contain a special Easter treat.

The event was inspired by the success of the town’s St. Patrick’s Day celebration, when kids searched for hidden leprechaun figures.

“The hope with the leprechaun hunt was to offer a family friendly event that would encourage activity and fun for younger ages,” said Morrissa Angi, community affairs director for the town. “I wanted to come up with an event that would get people to visit our downtown district safely. This event was beyond successful. After such an incredible turnout for the Lucky Leprechaun Hunt, we quickly decided something similar was a must for Easter.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Egg Hunt on Main is free to attend. People are invited to park at the Main Street lots at Faet or Bobo streets, the Old Rock School and Wells Fargo. Those who participate should follow COVID-19 safety protocols.