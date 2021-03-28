Community Easter egg hunt to offer family fun

VALDESE — The town of Valdese will celebrate Easter with a fun Easter egg hunt for local children.
The “Egg Hunt on Main” will take place starting at 8 a.m. Friday, April 2. Children ages 3 to 15 are invited to search for more than 2,000 colorful eggs that will be hidden along Main Street in Valdese between Italy Street and the Old Rock School. Each egg will contain a special Easter treat.
The event was inspired by the success of the town’s St. Patrick’s Day celebration, when kids searched for hidden leprechaun figures.
“The hope with the leprechaun hunt was to offer a family friendly event that would encourage activity and fun for younger ages,” said Morrissa Angi, community affairs director for the town. “I wanted to come up with an event that would get people to visit our downtown district safely. This event was beyond successful. After such an incredible turnout for the Lucky Leprechaun Hunt, we quickly decided something similar was a must for Easter.”
The Egg Hunt on Main is free to attend. People are invited to park at the Main Street lots at Faet or Bobo streets, the Old Rock School and Wells Fargo. Those who participate should follow COVID-19 safety protocols.
All eggs will be hidden outside in public areas downtown along Main Street. Eggs will not be in the “Charters of Freedom” construction site or inside any location.
“Egg hunters are encouraged to get an early start; eggs may disappear very quickly, as we are expecting ‘egg-cellent’ participation,” Angi said. “The town of Valdese asks that while participating, you remember to leave some eggs for others to find.”
She noted that the celebrations are a good sign that life is beginning to return to normal after the grueling coronavirus pandemic experience.
“It is wonderful to see downtown come alive after the challenging year we’ve had,” Angi said. “We hope the Egg Hunt on Main will bring out just as many families who are eager to enjoy the spring weather and our downtown district. Valdese offers a wide variety of unique shops and boutiques, as well as quality dining experiences within the downtown area. The town of Valdese encourages everyone to remain safe as they are on the hunt, and to make a day of exploring the attractions of downtown! It’s free, and a great way to celebrate the spring!”
For information about the Egg Hunt on Main, go to visitvaldese.com or call 828-879-2129.
Staff writer Tammie Gercken can be reached at tgercken@morganton.com.