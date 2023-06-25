Burke County residents will get a chance to hear from an author who has told the stories of people on the frontline of the devastation of opioid addiction.

Beth Macy, author of the book “Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors, and the Drug Company that Addicted America” and “Raising Lazarus: Hope, Justice, and the Future of America's Overdose Crisis,” will kick off a series of community forums in Burke County surrounding the issue of substance use disorder, according to information from the county health department.

The free event will start at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 12, at the CoMMA Performing Arts Center, located at 401 S. College St., Morganton. Doors will open at 5 p.m. and registration is not required.

Those who attend the event can expect a casual and open atmosphere with a Q&A opportunity with the audience at the end, according to information from the health department. ASL (American Sign Language) interpreters will be present, and the session will be live-streamed and recorded, it says.

Attendees can expect to gain perspective on the current state of substance use disorder in Burke County, said Ashlyn Minton, public health education specialist at the Burke County Health Department.

North Carolina and Burke County has seen its share of opioid abuse and deaths.

In 2021, overdose deaths increased 22% with 4,041 people dying in the state, the highest number of overdose deaths in a single year on record, according to the NC Opioid and Substance Use Action Plan Data Dashboard.

That is a 72% increase in the state since 2019, with a 40% jump in 2020 during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, NCDHHS has said.

The rate of overdose deaths among residents of Burke in 2021 was 67.4 per 100,000 residents. That was higher than the state rate at 38.5 per 100,000 residents, according to the dashboard. The number of actual people who died in Burke from a drug overdose in 2021 was 61, according to the dashboard.

Minton said Macy also will be discussing and promoting her new book about substance use. She will have signed copies of the book available for purchase.

Macy’s latest book, “Raising Lazarus: Hope, Justice, and the Future of America's Overdose Crisis,” is based in Batesville, Indiana, and Charleston, West Virginia but also includes parts about Burke County, Minton said.

Macy’s book “Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors, and the Drug Company that Addicted America” was made into a limited series for the streaming service Hulu.