Community health leaders hold press conference to address vaccine concerns

But there has been a deficit from the beginning on federal allocations.

The hurdle vaccine providers currently are working through is getting all of their on-hand doses of the vaccine in people’s arms by end-of-business Monday, McLeod said.

If that doesn’t happen, the state and different providers could be penalized, she said.

That won’t be a problem for Burke County, though.

“[Doses will be used] in Burke County,” McLeod said. “It will. Due to the community clinics that we’re running here and helping with the hospital, and to the limited one we’re doing with the 75-plus at the health department.”

But since doses will be gone by Tuesday, that means vaccine appointments can’t be scheduled in the long-term, she said. Entities don’t receive their weekly shipments until the Tuesday or Wednesday after they were notified of them, McLeod said.

Pandemic is new, but vaccination plans aren’t

While this might be the first mass-vaccination event in our lifetimes, McLeod said that health officials know what they are doing.