Community honors fallen heroes with service, monument dedication

Community members came to the Old Burke County Courthouse on Saturday morning to pay tribute to fallen local heroes.

The Burke County Veterans’ Service Office held a special Memorial Day service at the amphitheater on the courthouse square that featured the dedication of the new Burke County Veterans Killed in Action memorial monument, which honors all military personnel from Burke County killed in action from World War I to present day.

The monument was installed on the courthouse grounds last summer, but the committee of local veterans overseeing the project had to wait until renovations to the square were completed before they could hold a dedication ceremony.

Molly Eller, the veterans’ service officer for Burke County, welcomed everyone to the service.

“We are gathered here today in remembrance of the brave men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice so that we can continue to enjoy our freedom,” Eller said. “(That) is a debt that can never be repaid.”

Burke County Commissioner Maynard Taylor gave the benediction.

“Our hearts are weeping this morning for parents who lost their sons and daughters, for children who lost part of their family, for communities who have lost their own, and for churches who, over the years, have had to bury their fellow members,” Taylor said. “May we ever be grateful to those willing to serve and to pay the ultimate sacrifice. May we always remember and never, ever forget to honor those who fought and died for our freedom.”

Champ Ray, a local veteran who served as chair of the monument committee, gave visitors a brief overview of the project, which was four years in the making. He said the monument displays the names of more than 150 military personnel from Burke County killed in the line of duty.

“It is our hope that the decedents’ families and friends will find some additional solace in the public recognition and appreciation for the sacrifices made by those heroes,” Ray said.

He thanked everyone who supported the monument, including the Burke County Board of Commissioners and the Morganton City Council.

Morganton Mayor Ronnie Thompson described the city’s role in helping to make way for the monument on the courthouse grounds and how the project coincided perfectly with the renovations there.

“We’re extremely excited at how it turned out,” Thompson said. “We encourage you to take your time and look at it and visit it often.”

N.C. Sen. Warren Daniel (R-46), keynote speaker at the service, reflected on lessons he learned during his military service and highlighted the history of Memorial Day.

“We assemble here today as Americans to honor every patriot who has placed duty and country before their own lives and dreams,” Daniel said. “Each day that we live in freedom, we owe to them. The future security of America and the freedoms we enjoy will always depend on the soldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines of today who stand ready to make that same commitment.”

He recognized all of the local veterans’ organizations who helped with the monument project, and noted that the placement of the monument near the Charters of Freedom display was fitting. The display contains copies of the American Declaration of Independence, the U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights.

“Because of the efforts of many of you here today who were instrumental in the construction of this KIA memorial, from this day forward, all who come and stand by the Charters of Freedom will not only learn about the American foundation, but when they turn and walk 50 feet to the right, they will also learn that freedom comes with a high cost,” Daniel said. “They will learn about the men and women of Burke County who gave their lives to preserve our American freedom and the American dream.”

Burke County Commissioner Jeff Brittain made the official dedication of the memorial monument. He shared how meaningful it was to him to have his uncle’s name, Jack Brittain, listed on the monument. He said Jack was killed by sniper fire while guarding a bridge in Italy.

“It is with great honor, privilege and pleasure that I accept this monument as a gift to Burke County,” Brittain said. “May God continue to bless the memory of each of our fallen heroes.”

