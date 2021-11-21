Community honors loved ones during ceremony

The following names were submitted by members of the community for the city of Morganton’s 2021 Memorial Tree and read during a ceremony Saturday on the grounds of the historic Burke County courthouse:
In Memory Of:
Benny Lail, Lois Gentry, Lindsey Austin Carroll, Carol Withrow Ware, Joseph Schwind Sr., Joseph Schwind Sr., Darrell Moretz, Chelsear Clontz Parry, Ruth Patton, Grace Wilson, Lois Benfield, Naomi Phillips, Ethel Pittman, Eva Teague, Lee Sheets (Dad), Dewey Silas Norville, Linda Lou Norville, Jacob Lee Hardin, Edward “Eddie” Jacob Roe, Carl Lee Robinson, Grace Ellen Freeman Robinson, Airlen Lee Robinson, Lyden Jacob Cooper, Dewey Joseph Cooper, William Hobert Banner, Ruby Mae McKinney Banner, James “Mick” Boyd, Rhonda Adams, Travis Hildebrand, Joan Chapman, Jerry Crump, Joan Chapman, Jerry Crump, Joan Chapman, Jerry Crump, Grace C. Deal, Larry D. Fowler, Jerry L. Deal, Sr., Barbara Peek, Tom Peek, Sr., Jerry L. Deal, Jr., Travis Wise, Richard Belton, Delores “Mickie” Hollifield, Robert “Hawk” Hollifield, Tim “Chain Drive” Freeman, Lily Ann Hollifield, Margaret McNeil, Sylvia Jean Wenzel Grady, William Vernon Grady, Douglas Grady, Freddie Grady, Regina Kaye Atkins Epley, Jack D. Hambrick, Melinda M. Ivey, Patsy J. Foster, Christy Evans, Mary J. Ervin, Randy Barrier, TJ Foster, Elsie Corpening, Price Corpening, Mamie Moore, Ruby P. Johnson, Leroy Johnson, Larry A. Corpening, John W. Piercy, Lillian H. Piercy, Lois Piercy, Richard Peircy, E.L. Meise, Irene Meise, Jimmy Causby, Marie Causby, Earl Causby, Tony Causby, Glenn Causby, Don Whitaker, Marilyn Harton, Ruthie Riddick, Hans Aubuchon, Nell Causby, Fred Causby, Ned Triplett, Tyler Fleming, Danny Fleming, Beatrice Chapman, Martha Nell Cook Baldridge, Rhonda Marie Piercy, Ruby Velma Lawson, Ruby Velma Lawson, Ruby Velma Lawson, Zane Yates Curtis, Megan Virginia Curtis, Billy W. Smith, Elgie A. Setzer, Minnie P Setzer, Jim B. Smith, Floy S. Smith, Edward L. Shuping, Ralph E. White, Jonathon Holtsclaw, Louise Benfield, Holtsclaw Sr. Paul, Holtsclaw Jr. Paul, Moore Steven, Jonathon Holtsclaw, Louise Benfield, Paul Holtsclaw Sr., Paul Holtsclaw Jr., Steven Moore, Judy Bryant, Leroy J. Poole, Beatrice C. Poole, Harvey L. Poole, Neal W. Poole, Jackson L. Toms Sr., Shuff Bryant, Lee Chapman, Lola Chapman, George Danford Chapman, Vergie Mull Chapman, Thomas Samuel Mull, Annie Lou Mull, Alisa Renee Chapman, Lawrence Carswell, Mildred Mull Carswell, Frank Chapman, Annie Taylor Icard, Odell Icard, Hannie W. Taylor, Barney Whisnant, Mary Pritchard Moon, Burman Mull, Elsie Mull Parlier, Catherine Mull Whisnant, Clayton Luther Taylor, Grace Chapman Wilson, Billie Harding, Norris Harding, Gregg Harding, Frank Lingafelt, Iris Lingafelt, Addie Whisnant, John Whisnant, Vernon Whisnant, Laura Whisnant, Paul Ellis, Karen Metcalf, Dan Brown, Robert Morris, Agnes Menzel, Myrtle Sloop, Terry Brown, Cloyd Howman, Elsa Howman, Gary Howman, Shirley Nunn, Chuck Warner, Hugh Sutherland, Karen Franklin, Diane Franklin, Gene Smith, Shirley Smith, Linda Mowglea, Howard Carswell, Rev. Gene McPeters, Norman Lowman, Joan Chapman, Greg Jones, Mr. JC Rhodes, Mrs. JC Rhodes, Mr. Alvin Rhodes, Mrs. Alvin Rhodes, Jamie Lee Richardson, Don Richardson, Larry Allen Powell, Harold Dean Lowman, Ruth Lail Lowman, Violet Lail, L.C. Cook, Ruby T. Cook, Saylor Anthony, Landon Anthony, Laurynn Anthony, Ivy Steele, Delores Stacy, Bessie Lytle, Vernon Lytle, Robert Lytle, Fannie Carter, Joseph Carter, Kay Francis Carter Griffin, Raleigh Stewart, Anne Stewart, George Coffin, Edna Coffin, Wade H. Powell Sr., Wade H. Powell Jr., Helen Gilbert Powell. Lewis Burton Johnson, Edna Hawkins Johnson, Janice Loretta Johnson, James Dairl Berry, Georgia Haynes Berry, Rickey Lee Fleming, Charles Long Branch, Gladys Daves Peach, William Harbison Sr., Johnny Harbison, Lorraine Harbison, Thelma Hoyle, Raleigh Stewart, Anne Stewart, George Coffin, Edna Coffin, Azalie Brittain, Bertina Seagle, Calvin Morrison, Gerald J. Duckworth, Brenda Carter, E. Gray Carswell, Claude Suddreth Sr., Scott David Suddreth, Leola Rogers Ingle, Clyde Ingle, Calvin Corpening, Wade H Powell Sr., Wade H. Powell Jr., Helen Gilbert Powell, Lewis Burton Johnson, Edna Hawkins Johnson, Carl H. Leonhardt, Jr., Mary W. Leonhardt, Elain R. Stiles, Virginia Mallonee, Ed Mallonee, Sarah Garrison, Mark S. Lail, Rick Durham, Carl H. Leonhardt, Jr., Mary W. Leonhardt, Elaine R. Stiles, Virgina R. Mallonee, Ed Mallonee, Missy Mallonee, Mark S. Lail, Rick Durham, Harold H. Patton, Linda S. Patton, Linda Kay Sinclair, Edith B. Patton, Kathy D. Miller, Martha Cook Baldridge, Rhonda Marie Piercy, Rosa Lee Cook Hall, Brenda Lee Bolton, Lester W. Lee, Brenda Lee Bolton, Lester W. Lee, Martha Cook Baldridge, Rhonda Marie Piercy, Rosa Lee Cook Hall, Elain Brittain McGalliard, Jeremy Britt Hensley, Stevie Christenbury, Manuel Brittian, Peggy C. Brittian, Ruby Velma Lawson, Mary Miller Richter, Grant Gardner, Mary Miller Richter, Grant Gardner, Mary Miller, Dale Gordon, Sallie Lowman, Clinton Lowman, Frances Young, Glenda Young, Eric Young, Granny Minnie Burns, Bea King Abernathy, Judy Smith Wilkie, Darrell Lowman, Clyde R. Icard, Carolyn R. Icard, Michael E. Icard, Marie Icard Gibson, Patricia Morton “Nana Shug”, Silver Jeans, Kilten Barlow, Ella Mae Spencer, Timothy Allen Cresawn, Annette Fredell, Joe Spencer, Sylvia Grady, G.W. Abee, Flossie P. Abee, William Cecil Abee, Sr., Joe Grady Abee, Telithia D. Abee, Peggy Abee Lowman, Coleen Abee Byers, Leo Byers, Joe Byers, Larry D. Stamey, Bob Tallent, Norman Lowman, Herbert A Erwin, Sr. Earlene C. Erwin, Herbie A Erwin, Jr. Lucinda Avery, Grace Clark Ingram, Walter C. Erwin, Beverly Erwin, Virgina C. Johnson, Francis M. Clark, Lizzie Clark, John W. Erwin, Thomas Erwin, Monroe Clark, Mary T. Erwin, William T. Erwin, Mary Booth, Maxwell Booth, Katharine Booth Bartholomew, Hilda Porter Franklin, Elgie Franklin, Everette Franklin, Presley Michelle Morgan, John W. Orr, Phyllis Hendrix Orr, Lawrence McGee, Molt Ollis, Marquerite Hamrick, Lou Ellen Metcalf, Mearl Metcalf, Howard S. Mull, Octavia Mull, Donie Newton, Shirley S. Newton, Thomas Coy Newton, Junior Snipes, Louise Snipes, Catherine Williams, Floyd Williams, Owen Ross, Vertie P. Chapman, Betty C. Garrison, Charles G. Chapman, Robert W. Williams, R.Ed. Williams
In Honor Of:
Delores Harrelson, Rhett Gentry, Grey Douglas Nelson, Cynthia D. Johnson, Tina J. Hershaw, James A. Johnson, James T. Johnson, Dalton Benjamin Curtis, Braylen Benjamin Curtis, Jean Carter, Pearl B. Toms, Jackson L. Toms Jr., Kennedy Wiggins, Nathaniel Moore, Herbert Carter, Mary A. Carter, Erica Griffin and Family, JD Abee (John Douglas), Grady Winfield Abee II, William Cecil Abee, Jr., Debbie Abee Stamey, Frankee I. Abee, Pat Shuping Abee, Glenica Abee, Sharon G. Abee, Veronica Byers, SPFC, Abee’s Chapel Church, Icard’s Grove Baptist Church, Lovelady Fire Department, Murline Williams