Community members honor loved ones during tree lighting

“It’s a really special segment where we all just take time to come together to remember those that we lost and honor those that are still here that we love so much,” she said. “We feel it’s important to celebrate this because all of our members of our community are so valuable to us.

“This gives them a moment and a platform in order to recognize those that they love so dearly. It’s important for us to reflect over the past year and and recognize those who make Morganton very special place to live.”

The ceremony will feature Morganton Mayor Ronnie Thompson, a performance from the Freedom High School choir and a prayer service from the Rev. Dana McKim.

The ceremony will last about 30 minutes and participants also will have a chance to speak the names of the loved ones who they lost, Goodfellow said.

Participants paid $1 per name that they wanted on the tree and each light and twinkling star on the tree represents that person.

The names of those represented on the tree also will be printed in The News Herald on Sunday, Nov. 21. All proceeds from the memorial tree will go to Christmas Cheer and the holiday lights in downtown Morganton, Goodfellow said.

For more information on the Memorial Tree lighting, visit downtownmorganton.com or call 828-438-5252

Sydni Hall is a staff writer and can be reached at 828-432-8907 or at shall@morganton.com.

