Community recognizes veterans at annual service

The Burke County community came out on a cold, rainy day to honor veterans at this year’s Veterans Day service Friday, Nov. 11, at CoMMA.

This was the first year the service was offered in its traditional format since the coronavirus pandemic.

Molly Eller, the veterans’ service officer for Burke County, helps to organize the service each year and served as master of ceremonies. Members of the Marine Corps League Table Rock Detachment No. 1197 provided a color guard. Local Girl Scouts led the Pledge of Allegiance. The national anthem was performed by members of the choral and theater activities group at Patton High School. The Rev. Wayne Johnson, a Coast Guard veteran, gave the invocation.

“For those amongst us who wear scars of battle, we’re grateful for their service,” Johnson said.

Local Vietnam War veteran Bobby Bivens was the keynote speaker for the event. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1970 and served as a combat medic. He shared an incident he experienced during his time of service that earned him a Medal of Valor.

While on a nighttime raid with his platoon, he was only about 10 feet away from a 155-round booby trap that a fellow soldier set off. The explosion killed the soldier immediately and severely wounded a few others. Bivens recalled how he risked his life to take care of the injured men and get them to safety.

“It was pitch dark,” Bivens said. “I was by myself. I had to jump on it. My adrenaline was pumping like everything.”

He treated the men and prepared them for medical transport. It wasn’t until Bivens returned to base, though, that he realized his leg had been hit by shrapnel in the blast. He kept the shrapnel in his leg to avoid contracting an infection.

“As far as I know, it’s still there,” he said. “It hadn’t bothered me one bit.”

Two of the men Bivens helped to rescue survived and were sent home. A general visited the base the following day and congratulated him for his bravery.

Following Bivens’ presentation, friends of the late George McIntosh, a local veteran who died this year, presented a patriotic-themed quilt to his widow, Linda McIntosh. Eller explained that they had started making the quilt for George while he was still alive. He was known in the community for helping fellow veterans in a variety of ways.

A POW-MIA memorial ceremony recognized veterans who never made it home. Dave Tubergen of the Disabled American Veterans Morganton Chapter No. 43 placed a memorial wreath on the stage. Phillip Shepherd, a U.S. Army veteran, sang a rousing rendition of Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA.”

After the Marine Corps League members played taps and retired the colors, the Rev. Larry Britt gave the benediction.