Community remembers Marine who never made it home

The Capt. Robert Douglas Avery chapter of the Vietnam Veterans of America in Morganton is named for a local U.S. Marine who never made it home from the Vietnam War.

Capt. Robert Douglas Avery is the only Vietnam-era military service member from Morganton declared missing in action, according to his high school classmate, Richard Brodeur.

Avery’s cousins, Mary Lou Avery Furr and Joe Avery, still live in the area and shared his story.

“Doug,” as he was known, was born Dec. 18, 1941 in Morganton to Bob and Louise Douglas Avery. Furr said his family initially lived in town, but then built a house on the historic Avery family property of Swan Ponds. She and Doug, who were the same age, played together as children.

“I saw him frequently in the summertime,” Furr said. “Doug and his sister, Nancy, were often down at the farm with me and my little sister. We played in the creek and the sand bottom. We would play hide-and-seek in the hayloft in the barn.”

His cousin, Joe Avery, was a few years younger than Doug.

“We hunted together on the farm,” Joe said. “His daddy was a supervisor at Burke Farmers’ Dairy in Morganton. He and I would cross paths working at the dairy.”

Both remember Doug as a football star at Morganton High School. Joe said Doug earned a scholarship to play college football. Furr said Doug graduated from East Tennessee State University in 1964 with a degree in business administration. He had married a woman named Grace Carr while in college, and the couple had an infant daughter, Cynthia.

Following graduation, he got a job with an insurance company. A previous News Herald article reports that he was drafted shortly afterward. He completed Marine officer candidate school at Quantico.

“He came to visit his grandmother before he left (for Vietnam),” Furr said. “I was on the front porch with them. That might have been the last time he saw that baby. She was 18 months old.”

Doug graduated OCS as a 1st lieutenant in the U.S. Marine Corps and served with the All Weather Fighter Attack Squadron No. 533, Marine Air Group 12, 1st Marine Air Wing as a bombardier/navigator on an A-6A Intruder (attack aircraft), according to his personnel file with the U.S. Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.

The file notes that he and his pilot, 1st Lt. Thomas Dean Clem, set out on a controlled strike mission over enemy targets in North Vietnam on May 3, 1968. During the flight, the ground crew lost radio and radar contact with the aircraft.

“The Intruder did not return to base, and both crew members were not seen again,” the report reads. “Radar and visual searches for the aircraft were conducted there, but were unsuccessful. Ground searches for the crash site were prevented at the time, due to enemy presence in the area.”

Doug and the pilot were declared missing in action. The Marines promoted both men to the rank of captain following the incident.

“Since his arrival in Vietnam, Doug had flown 51 combat missions, and I have the greatest admiration for his calmness, confidence and ability,” Lt. Col. R.L. Iverson wrote to Grace informing her of her husband’s disappearance. “During the two months he had been with us, his courage had marked him as a superb bombardier/navigator and a true leader of men.”

Furr remembers receiving a phone call from Doug’s parents that he had been reported MIA.

“I do know his parents suffered greatly because of this,” she said. “At the time, we didn’t know if he was dead or alive. I was in a church service with them one time, and the pastor started talking about prisoners of war, and they got up and left. They just could not tolerate the thought of their son being a prisoner of war.

“My Uncle Bob prayed for a sign, and he woke up one morning from a real hard dream in which a plane crashed and burned. To him, that was an answer that Doug was dead, and I think he had resolution over that.”

Joe believes the situation took its toll on Doug’s dad.

“He died of cancer, but he died with a broken heart,” Joe said. “That was his only son.”

Furr also recalls Grace holding out hope that her husband was still somehow alive.

“His wife continued to pray and be hopeful that he would come home,” she said. “She wrote letters and sent goodies and packages, but in seven years, she never heard anything. At the end of the seven years, she had a procedure to have him declared officially dead.”

The secretary of the U.S. Navy approved Presumptive Findings of Death for Doug on Sept. 4, 1974, changing his status to killed in action, body not recovered.

Notes posted on the virtual wall of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial sourced from the POW Network, the book “Vietnam Air Losses” by Chris Hobson and records from the U.S. Department of Defense POW/MIA office offer some clues as to what happened to Doug and Clem.

The notes report that U.S. teams reviewing archival records in Vietnam in the early 1990s found the Vietnamese documented an A-6A plane crashing on May 3, 1968, killing both occupants.

The notes also reference an article published in the Richmond Times-Dispatch on Tuesday, July 2, 2002, claiming the wreckage of the Intruder Doug and Clem flew had been found by a joint US-Vietnamese team in 1995 as they searched for another downed aircraft.

“We know we had the right aircraft,” Lt. Cmdr. Jerry O’Hara, a representative of the team, is quoted in the article. “We found personal effects. We found crew materials. We found human remains, (but they) have no DNA potential.”

Both Doug and Clem are memorialized on the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu. Doug also is listed on the Vietnam Veterans memorial at the Burke County courthouse and the Burke County KIA veterans’ memorial on the grounds of the historic Burke County courthouse.

A previous News Herald article reported that the Marines awarded Doug posthumously with a Distinguished Flying Cross for an incident that took place 10 days before his disappearance in which he guided his plane through heavy anti-aircraft fire. He also was awarded a Purple Heart and an Air Medal.

Doug’s family continues to cherish his memory.

“I remember him as being a kind and sweet person,” Furr said.

Joe described him as caring and loving.

“He gave it all for his country,” he said. “He loved it.”