Community says goodbye to fire chief, retired EMS captain

Clear, blue skies shone down on Burke County as it laid rest to a longtime public servant Wednesday.

John Ray Stroup, 68, died April 15 after more than 50 years of serving the Salem community as a member of Salem Fire and Rescue.

He spent 12 years as the chief of department, and stepped down in October to serve as a lieutenant, safety officer and first responder, said current Salem Fire Chief Charles Autrey.

“John was a caretaker,” Autrey said. “He took care of his family, he took care of his community, he took care of his firefighters and his department. He leaves quite a legacy for us to try to carry on.”

He also worked for Burke County EMS, and was the first EMS employee to retire after 30 full years of service.

“He loved firefighting, he loved serving his community, he loved taking care of people,” Autrey said.

Stroup had joined the fire department on his 18th birthday in 1972, before he even graduated high school, Autrey said.

He was set to be honored Friday with the Order of the Guardian, the highest honor awarded by the North Carolina Office of the State Fire Marshal.

The department had kept the reception for the award a secret from Stroup, hoping to surprise him at the station. He died a week before he was set to receive the order.

April Riddle, western director for the North Carolina Department of Insurance, presented Stroup’s wife, Kathy, with the Order of the Guardian at his memorial service Wednesday.

“It’s used to recognize exemplary service in the fire service,” Riddle said. “And 50 years as a volunteer firefighter is certainly exemplary service in the fire service.”

Diane Rhodes, the mother of a Salem Fire Capt. Chris Rhodes, said she had known Stroup since they went to school together.

“It’s like a big void in our heart because John was always there,” Diane Rhodes said. “If you had a gas leak in the middle of the night and you didn’t know who to call, call John and he’d pick up his stuff and he’d come and check it out, or a wreck in the neighborhood or just anything. John was always John. Even in school, he was one you could call on and appreciated.”

Stroup’s daughter, Whitney, spoke at his memorial service, sharing memories of her father through the years.

“I was his co-pilot,” Whitney said. “We were wired the same, and he understood me more than any person on this earth and I didn’t really have to say anything because he just got it – but God bless my mom because she had to put up with us two stubborn Stroups.”

She said she had been blessed to see her dad respond to several calls.

“I was always moved to tears because I knew that’s what he lived for,” Whitney said. “The way he lit up? It just fired his rockets. There was just this natural instinct that he had about him and it’s beautiful to just witness that, and I see that in you guys (first responders sitting in the pews) as well.”

She said he would have gone out of his way to help anyone, and that he would want everyone to live their life to its fullest.

“We don’t get a lot of time on this earth, and life is certainly precious,” Whitney said. “He always told me don’t ever quit or give up. Every failure, rejection or circumstance is opportunity to grow and learn in your purpose. He would say, ‘I don’t care what you do. Just be happy. Do what you can with what you got, and if you ain’t got a lot of anything, you always have love from God, and that’s enough and that’s all you really need.’”

John Stroup’s memorial service ended with a procession to his final resting place, with the procession stopping for a moment in front of Salem Fire Station one last time.

At his graveside service, his last call was made over the radio with Burke County Emergency Communications Center Operations Manager Chris White thanking him on behalf of Burke County.

“The members of Salem Fire and Rescue Department wish to thank Chief John Stroup for his service to them, to the citizens of Burke County, to the state of North Carolina and to this great nation,” White said over the radio. “Chief Stroup’s assignment is complete, Friday, April 15, 2022, 15:20 hours. Rest in peace, brother. We’ll take the watch from here.”

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

