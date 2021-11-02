Community shows its appreciation to health care workers

Throughout this COVID-19 pandemic, residents have rallied in support of health care workers at UNC Health Blue Ridge to show their appreciation. The latest effort came from multiple organizations and foundations in the community.
“The Board of Directors of the Community Foundation of Burke County made the decision not to hold our annual donor event because of COVID-19,” said Nancy Taylor, president and CEO of CFBC. “They discussed redirecting those designated dollars. They asked me to contact (UNC Health Blue Ridge President and CEO) Kathy Bailey to see if there was something the foundation could do to assist the hospital system during this time when it has been under enormous stress.”
Food is one popular motivating factor, so hospital administration suggested food trucks to provide free food for UNC Health Blue Ridge teammates. The event was coordinated through the Blue Ridge HealthCare Foundation and Morrison, the system’s food contractor.
“It was so humbling to see the community pull together during what has been a very challenging time for teammates at UNC Health Blue Ridge and within our greater community,” said Traci Riebel, executive director of the BRHC Foundation. “This community gift allowed teammates to step away for a few minutes and enjoy the appreciation they so richly deserved.”
The great food truck event was held mid-October for two days — one day at Valdese and one day at Morganton — and proved to be an instant hit.
“It was awesome,” said Chana Van Meter, Support Services technician at UNC Health Blue Ridge. “I loved it.”
Van Meter got coffee in the morning and hot dogs at lunch. “I would absolutely love to see more of this,” she said. “We had to stand in line, but I got to see different people that I wouldn’t normally see, and it was fun to get away for a bit.”
“I think that it was great,” said Jana Messer, BSN, RN, manager of the Medical/Surgical Unit. “I really appreciate the food trucks coming and providing food. They did a wonderful job with the amount of volume that they received.”
Environmental Services Manager Mazie Hamby said it was very kind and thoughtful for all the community organizations to sponsor the food trucks. “It feels good to know people care for us and are willing to show it,” she said.
For the rector at Grace Episcopal Church, the decision to join the effort was not a hard one.
“Nancy got the word out and Grace got involved,” Dr. Marshall Jolly said.
He offered a special message for the Blue Ridge employees.
“You’re saving lives every day, and you are in our constant prayers,” he said. “We are thankful beyond words for the work you do day in and day out for our community. God bless you!”
Some Blue Ridge teammates wanted to thank all the sponsors for a much-needed respite on what turned out to be a beautiful, sunny fall day.
“We all really enjoyed it and are very appreciative,” said Angel Lewis, RN, CCRN. “I would love to see this event happen again.”
Teammates working in the Family Center are putting together thank you notes for the agencies involved.
“We really appreciated all of it, as this idea was one of the best ones we’ve had,” said Andrea Wagner, MSN, RNC-MNN, manager of the Family Center. “The bakery and coffee were a huge treat in the morning, then having lunch, too, was an added bonus.”
Deanne Avery, CHC, EDAC, director of UNC Health Blue Ridge Capital Projects, also wanted to thank the sponsors.
“Thank you so much for recognizing our team in this way,” she said. “It was so well received! Having an opportunity to get outside to grab some treats provided a nice breather in an otherwise busy day for many of our teammates.”
Taylor, who spearheaded the event as part of the Community Foundation, said her board wanted to show its appreciation to the local hospital, and they liked the food truck idea.
“The board is extremely grateful to our local health care system and its front-line workers for their courage and selflessness in caring for our community under these most difficult circumstances,” she said.
Pastor Paul Carlson of Calvary Lutheran Church, another of the church sponsors, said he was happy to hear the event went well and was appreciated by the staff. He also had a special message to employees. “Thank you for your faithfulness, love, and care for your neighbor,” he said. “Thank you for your life-giving talent and skill in the midst of an overwhelming crisis. Thank you for persevering and showing us all how to truly love one another through service. Your vocation is a light to us all.”
The food truck event was sponsored by:
Blue Ridge HealthCare Foundation
Burke County United Way
Burke Women’s Fund
Burke Youth Organized Philanthropists
Calvary Lutheran Church
Community Foundation of Burke County
First Baptist Church Morganton
First Presbyterian Church Morganton
First United Methodist Church Morganton
Grace Episcopal Church
Huffman-Cornwell Foundation
J. Alex and Vivian G. Mull Foundation
Rostan Family Foundation