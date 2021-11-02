Community shows its appreciation to health care workers

Some Blue Ridge teammates wanted to thank all the sponsors for a much-needed respite on what turned out to be a beautiful, sunny fall day.

“We all really enjoyed it and are very appreciative,” said Angel Lewis, RN, CCRN. “I would love to see this event happen again.”

Teammates working in the Family Center are putting together thank you notes for the agencies involved.

“We really appreciated all of it, as this idea was one of the best ones we’ve had,” said Andrea Wagner, MSN, RNC-MNN, manager of the Family Center. “The bakery and coffee were a huge treat in the morning, then having lunch, too, was an added bonus.”

Deanne Avery, CHC, EDAC, director of UNC Health Blue Ridge Capital Projects, also wanted to thank the sponsors.

“Thank you so much for recognizing our team in this way,” she said. “It was so well received! Having an opportunity to get outside to grab some treats provided a nice breather in an otherwise busy day for many of our teammates.”

Taylor, who spearheaded the event as part of the Community Foundation, said her board wanted to show its appreciation to the local hospital, and they liked the food truck idea.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}