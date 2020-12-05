Community shows resilience in trying times

Thinking back to the beginning of the year, the last thing I think I could have ever predicted was a pandemic.
On Jan. 1, I was bright-eyed, bushy-tailed and ready to jump head first into the New Year.
2020 apparently was excited for us too, it just had much more dastardly ideas in mind.
But despite the many challenges we’ve faced, this year has proven something to me.
In times of need, our community comes together to support each other. Even if that togetherness means standing 6-feet away from each other with masks on and hand sanitizer at the ready.
COVID-19 hit Grace Heights Health and Rehabilitation especially hard, claiming the lives of 13 residents and infecting 100 people at the facility. When the facility was closer to defeating COVID-19, the red carpet was rolled out for residents who had overcome their bout with the coronavirus while their family members and loved ones drove by to congratulate them.
In the early days of the pandemic, emergency services – police, fire and EMS – all lined the entrance to the hospital to show support for health care workers who were holding the front line of the battle against the novel coronavirus.
A parade of emergency services employees honored Burke County Health Department employees fighting against the pandemic.
The resilience shown by residents, businesses, organizations and others showed it would take more than a pandemic to keep Burke County down.
The city bid farewell to the old jailhouse on the Historic Courthouse Square and renovations began on the square, making way for a new stage and plenty of green space.
Glen Alpine’s beloved postmaster of 11 years, Danny White, retired.
Tamara Strickley, who has lived in the United States since 1960, moving here when she was just 2-years-old after being adopted by American parents from South Korea, finally was able to vote for the first time as an American citizen.
We were even able to have a sense of normalcy for the holiday season when Morganton put on a reverse Christmas parade and Santa and Mrs. Claus hooked up their sleigh and 12 reindeer to tour the town of Valdese.
The community’s sense of resiliency reminded me of advice given by Virginia H. Rader, who celebrated her 100th birthday in April behind the windows of Grace Heights. Her family, talking to her on the phone with their hands pressed to the glass, asked her how she made it to be 100-years-old.
“Keep pushing,” Rader told her great-grandchild.
2020 hasn’t taken it easy on us. But like Rader, if we “keep pushing,” we’ll push through this trying time together.
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.