Community shows resilience in trying times

The resilience shown by residents, businesses, organizations and others showed it would take more than a pandemic to keep Burke County down.

The city bid farewell to the old jailhouse on the Historic Courthouse Square and renovations began on the square, making way for a new stage and plenty of green space.

Glen Alpine’s beloved postmaster of 11 years, Danny White, retired.

Tamara Strickley, who has lived in the United States since 1960, moving here when she was just 2-years-old after being adopted by American parents from South Korea, finally was able to vote for the first time as an American citizen.

We were even able to have a sense of normalcy for the holiday season when Morganton put on a reverse Christmas parade and Santa and Mrs. Claus hooked up their sleigh and 12 reindeer to tour the town of Valdese.

The community’s sense of resiliency reminded me of advice given by Virginia H. Rader, who celebrated her 100th birthday in April behind the windows of Grace Heights. Her family, talking to her on the phone with their hands pressed to the glass, asked her how she made it to be 100-years-old.

“Keep pushing,” Rader told her great-grandchild.

2020 hasn’t taken it easy on us. But like Rader, if we “keep pushing,” we’ll push through this trying time together.

