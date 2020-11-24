Community Thanksgiving service taking place virtually

Also participating in the service will be Jasper Hemphill, president of the Morganton Area Ministerial Association; Francisco Rizzo, chaplain at Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge; Elaine Hall of Saint Matthews United Methodist; and the Rev. Dana and Rev. Holly McKim of First United Methodist. The service also will feature a special video presentation from Burke United Christian Ministries, and an offering will be collected to benefit BUCM.

Due to COVID, the planning process for this year’s service was significantly different from past years. Participants recorded their parts independently and sent them to First Baptist to be compiled into one unified program, according to Schuszler. Despite the challenges facing them this year, Schuszler is hopeful they also will see new opportunities open up.

“When I was a young kid, they used to do the service on Thanksgiving Day,” Schuszler said. “I can’t imagine trying to pull that off, but this year it will be broadcast, so it will be on Thanksgiving Day again.”

He pointed out that since there will be three opportunities to view the service on COMPAS, people who otherwise wouldn’t be able to participate may now have an opportunity to do so.