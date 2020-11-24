Community Thanksgiving service taking place virtually

Local residents have a good opportunity to remember their blessings and give thanks this year.
The Morganton Area Ministerial Association will hold its annual community Thanksgiving service this week. The service will be a virtual event broadcast on COMPAS cable at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, Nov. 24, 25 and 26.
First Baptist Church of Morganton has taken the lead putting the service together, but clergy and members from several area churches will lead different aspects of the event, according to the Rev. Fred Schuszler, minister of Christian education and spiritual formation for First Baptist and one of the event’s organizers,
The Rev. Wayne Johnson, pastor of Antioch AME Church, will deliver the sermon. Special music will be provided by the Rev. Tyler Roach and Matthew Lineberger of First Baptist, the First United Methodist handbell choir and Willette McIntosh of Antioch AME. McIntosh is the daughter of the late Rev. W. Flemon DuBois McIntosh, former pastor of Green Street Presbyterian Church. Schuszler said the beloved pastor, teacher and coach known locally as “Rev. Mac” was a longtime proponent of the community Thanksgiving service and many other cooperative efforts between churches in the area.
“He thought this was a very important service for the community,” Schuszler said. “So we try to keep this going in his honor.”
Also participating in the service will be Jasper Hemphill, president of the Morganton Area Ministerial Association; Francisco Rizzo, chaplain at Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge; Elaine Hall of Saint Matthews United Methodist; and the Rev. Dana and Rev. Holly McKim of First United Methodist. The service also will feature a special video presentation from Burke United Christian Ministries, and an offering will be collected to benefit BUCM.
Due to COVID, the planning process for this year’s service was significantly different from past years. Participants recorded their parts independently and sent them to First Baptist to be compiled into one unified program, according to Schuszler. Despite the challenges facing them this year, Schuszler is hopeful they also will see new opportunities open up.
“When I was a young kid, they used to do the service on Thanksgiving Day,” Schuszler said. “I can’t imagine trying to pull that off, but this year it will be broadcast, so it will be on Thanksgiving Day again.”
He pointed out that since there will be three opportunities to view the service on COMPAS, people who otherwise wouldn’t be able to participate may now have an opportunity to do so.
“Before, it was on Sunday night, and if you couldn’t come, you missed out,” Schuszler said. “Now, there will be three different nights to participate if you want to.”
He is hopeful that despite the challenges of a virtual setting, this service will be an opportunity for people from different churches and denominations to come together in unity.
“Of course, in-person worship is what we would all prefer,” Schuszler said. “Virtual worship might not be ideal, but God can use difficult circumstances for his glory.”
He said he is honored to help carry this local Thanksgiving tradition forward, even amid unprecedented challenges.
“This service has been a longstanding tradition for the Morganton Area Ministerial Association,” Schuszler said. “I think it’s important that the churches get together and at this time of year, especially this year with all we’ve been through with COVID, to give thanks for those blessings we still do have.”
COMPAS cable will broadcast the service at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, Nov. 24, 25 and 26 and will be streamed on the First Baptist Church Facebook page.
