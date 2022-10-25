Community to celebrate Halloween with kid-friendly event

VALDESE - The town of Valdese and the Valdese Merchants Association are partnering once again to bring a fun Halloween-themed event to Main Street.

The annual “Treats in the Streets” celebration will take place from 4-6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31 in the heart of downtown Valdese. The free event will feature candy distributed by local merchants on Main Street, a costume contest and a special dance performance. “Spooktacular” music will be played throughout the downtown area to set the scene.

Morrissa Angi, director of community affairs and tourism for the town, calls the celebration a "favorite Valdese tradition."

“Candy goes fast, so come early and your trick or treater will not be disappointed,” Angi said.

The Silver Sneakers Dancers will perform in the town parking lot during the event.

“Each year, the Silver Sneakers Dancers line up on Main Street for a series of Halloween-inspired dances everyone is sure to enjoy,” Angi said. “The group of 15-20 will entertain the crowd near the intersection of Rodoret and Main Street throughout the event.”

She explained how the costume contest will work.

“The secret judge will be meandering with the crowd near the intersection of Rodoret and Main Street,” Angi said. “Impress her, and you just might receive a special trophy. She always looks for the most original costume and the trick or treater with the most character. How do you spot the judge? Here's a hint - if seen at a special tea party in Wonderland, she is sure to wear a standout hat!”

Best costume winners will be presented with a special medal, trophy and cash prize.

Angi encouraged people of all ages to come out for a spooky good time.

“Valdese enjoys hosting a one-of-a-kind small-town event,” Angi said. “Enjoy walking downtown and celebrate with fun Halloween festivities that all are sure to enjoy.”