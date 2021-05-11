Community to honor fallen musician, raise funds for music scholarship

Chris Cates was an avid musician and had a passion for creating music.

“Christopher graduated from Appalachian State University with a major in English and a minor in music," Jim said. “He was a really prolific songwriter and about eight or nine years ago he wrote an original song every day for 365 days. That’s why he has a bunch of albums.

“I have to go down to Atlanta and get some of his equipment. He has about 20 guitars, three or four mandolins and about four or five ukuleles. The keyboards and all that stuff are also down in his house in Atlanta.”

There have been other outlets created by friends and family members to honor Chris Cates and his passion for music. A scholarship fund has been created in honor of him to raise money for local high school students who want to major in music when they go to college.

“Right now we have right at $2,000 raised for a scholarship fund in his name," Jim said. “It is going to be for high school music majors going off to college. It’s the Chris Cates Music Scholarship Fund.”