Companies request rate increase for homeowners

RALEIGH — North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey has announced that the North Carolina Rate Bureau has requested a 24.5% statewide average increase in homeowners' insurance rates to take effect August 2021. One of the drivers behind this requested increase is that North Carolina has experienced increased wind and hail losses stemming from damaging storms.

The NCRB is not part of the North Carolina Department of Insurance, but represents companies that write insurance policies in the state.

The department can either agree with the rates as filed or negotiate a settlement with the NCRB on a lower rate. If a settlement cannot be reached within 50 days, the Commissioner will call for a hearing.

Two years ago, the NCRB requested a statewide average increase of 17.4 percent. Causey negotiated a rate 13.4 percentage points lower and settled with a statewide average rate increase of 4 percent.

A public comment period is required by law to give the public time to address the Rate Bureau’s proposed rate increase. There are four ways to provide comments: