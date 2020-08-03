Company allows early prescription refills ahead of storm

DURHAM – In anticipation of Tropical Storm Isaias affecting North Carolina, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina is allowing early prescription refills to ensure customers have access to the prescription drugs they need.
This action is in effect for the entire state following North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper’s statewide declaration of a state of emergency on July 31. The state of emergency is in effect until Aug. 29, unless rescinded earlier by the governor.
Early prescription refills for Blue Cross NC customers must be made while the state of emergency declaration is in effect. Customers with questions about their prescription drug coverage may contact the customer service number on their Blue Cross NC card. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3i1cyDI.
