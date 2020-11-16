Company awards grant to support local food

Blue Cross, Blue Shield of North Carolina has reached out to help local farmers negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The onset of COVID-19 caused food insecurity in western North Carolina to increase by 60 percent, with 250,000 people lacking access to adequate nutrition. In a survey completed by 900 farmers in the region, 80 percent reported a decrease in sales, and 75 percent reported that if disruptions in sales persisted for several months, farm losses would result in bankruptcy or closure.

To help address these challenges and improve food security in western North Carolina, Blue Cross NC has invested $275,000 in the Appalachian Sustainable Agriculture Project. ASAP works to strengthen local farm economies by linking farmers to markets and supporters and by building healthy communities through connections to local food.

Through Blue Cross NC’s investment, ASAP has developed a response to support the local agriculture community during this pandemic, which includes:

• Farmers Market Support – With quick adoption of safe model operations, including pre-packaging food, social distancing and setting up no-contact payments, ASAP was able to ensure 90 percent of farmers’ markets in its service area were able to continue serving their communities.