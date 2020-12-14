Company awards grants to agriculture-related organizations

STATESVILLE – In 2014, Carolina Farm Credit established the Corporate Mission Fund to provide grants to local, nonprofit, agriculture-related organizations and scholarships to North Carolina college agriculture students. 2020 marks the sixth year Carolina Farm Credit has awarded these grants and scholarships. Nearly 125 grant applications were received for the program in 2020, and awards were granted in the fourth quarter. $141,500 was awarded to 25 local organizations and 12 college students.

Carolina Farm Credit will begin advertising again for this grant program early in January, 2021 and will hold a luncheon for all grant recipients in May, 2021.

“Our Corporate Mission Fund allows us an opportunity to support grassroots organizations that are making a difference in their rural communities,” said Vance Dalton, CEO of Carolina Farm Credit “We are also thrilled to be able to support these college students furthering their education with the scholarships."

The 25 organizations that received funding included one in Burke County and one in McDowell County: