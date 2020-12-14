Company awards grants to agriculture-related organizations

STATESVILLE – In 2014, Carolina Farm Credit established the Corporate Mission Fund to provide grants to local, nonprofit, agriculture-related organizations and scholarships to North Carolina college agriculture students. 2020 marks the sixth year Carolina Farm Credit has awarded these grants and scholarships. Nearly 125 grant applications were received for the program in 2020, and awards were granted in the fourth quarter. $141,500 was awarded to 25 local organizations and 12 college students.
Carolina Farm Credit will begin advertising again for this grant program early in January, 2021 and will hold a luncheon for all grant recipients in May, 2021.
“Our Corporate Mission Fund allows us an opportunity to support grassroots organizations that are making a difference in their rural communities,” said Vance Dalton, CEO of Carolina Farm Credit “We are also thrilled to be able to support these college students furthering their education with the scholarships."
The 25 organizations that received funding included one in Burke County and one in McDowell County:
- McDowell Ag Center Inc. – The McDowell Ag Center Inc. was established with the goal of building a facility to host events that encourage and promote a higher standard of excellence in agriculture. The facility is used to instruct and demonstrate modern farming practices as well as to provide a livestock housing location during disasters. The center has hosted countless youth livestock shows throughout the years. Grant funds will be used to purchase and install livestock pens and scales for small livestock.
- North Carolina School for the Deaf – The North Carolina School for the Deaf is a day/residential facility for the education of children who are deaf and hard of hearing. Their grant funds will be used to purchase a Nutrient Film Technique Hydroponic System for teaching how to grow hydroponically using the recirculating nutrient film technique. This project will allow the organization to grow healthy crops in a greenhouse or indoors and use the produce to provide valuable skills in food production for the agriculture education classes.
For more information about scholarships, please visit carolinafarmcredit.com.
