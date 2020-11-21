Company extends COVID-19 member support measures

DURHAM – Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina is extending measures put into place at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic to ensure members have access to the care they need, when they need it. This includes waiving cost-sharing for testing and treatment related to COVID-19, covering virtual visits and removing administrative tasks for providers to help speed care.

“As COVID-19 cases rise and the pandemic continues to unfold, we are committed to making sure cost is not a barrier to our members getting the care they need, now and in the future,” said Dr. Tunde Sotunde, CEO of Blue Cross NC.

The following measures have been extended:

• Waiving Cost-Sharing for COVID-19 Testing

Blue Cross NC will continue waiving member cost-sharing (copays, deductibles and coinsurance) for COVID-19-related clinical visits and testing until the public health emergency is over. This measure applies to Blue Cross NC’s fully-insured, Medicare Advantage (including Experience Health) and Federal Employee Program members and ASO groups that did not opt out. Members should contact the Blue plan listed on their ID card for information about their COVID-19 benefits.

• Waiving Cost-Sharing for COVID-19 Treatment