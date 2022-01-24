Company extends early prescription refills due to inclement weather

DURHAM – In response to the second winter storm affecting North Carolina, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina is extending early prescription refills through Feb. 17 to ensure customers have access to the prescription drugs they need.

This action is in effect for the entire state of North Carolina following NC Gov. Roy Cooper’s declaration of a state of emergency. Early prescription refills are available to customers in all 100 North Carolina counties through Feb. 17. This policy also applies to Blue Cross NC members in other states of emergency, outside of North Carolina, connected to this winter storm.

Members with questions about their coverage may log in to their self-service portal at blueconnectnc.com to send a secure message or contact the customer service number on the back of their Blue Cross NC ID card. The early prescription refill policy does not apply to controlled substances. As the winter storm impacts the state, Blue Cross NC will continue to update customers through the company’s social media channels.

Please remember that Blue Cross NC always advises members to go to their nearest hospital during an emergency.