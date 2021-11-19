Company fixes potholes free of charge after post office stops mail delivery

Geri Blanton, the person who signed the letter sent to neighborhood residents, told Duncan that she and the postmaster drove through the neighborhood Thursday and could see where neighbors had made efforts to repair the roads.

Blanton told Duncan mail delivery would resume Friday for most residents, but that something would have to be done to better address the roads, especially regarding a larger pothole at the end of the cul-de-sac.

That’s where Steele and Boggs Materials came into play.

Steele said he had formed a group of mostly women from his company last winter that’s called the Patch Pack of the Carolinas. They go around and patch problematic potholes for free.

“When you’re in the asphalt business, you don’t have a whole lot to do in the winter,” Steele said. “We had ladies that worked for us, a couple in the lab, a few in the offices, that really weren’t that busy in the winter … we do it kind of to help people out, like if a church parking lot has a big old pothole in it and everybody’s busting their tires on it, we would go out there and just patch it because patch doesn’t cost all that much.”

He emailed WSOCTV Reporter Dave Faherty to get the street names.