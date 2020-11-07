Company looks ahead a year after fire

CONNELLY SPRINGS — It was a little more than a year ago that Jeff Parker got a phone call he likely won’t forget.

The call came from 911, alerting him that his family business, Parker Industries, was burning.

Later, his sister-in-law texted him a video of the fire.

The fire ended up destroying 75 percent of the business and causing millions of dollars in damage, The News Herald previously reported. An electrical issue with one of the machines caused the damage.

That day, Nov. 1, 2019, was full of uncertainties. Employees of the company spoke to reporters about their concerns that morning, and the possibility that they could be without work.

But with smoke still hanging in the air that morning, Parker said he would look to the future by following the advice a colleague had given him.

“’This is like eating an elephant,’” Parker had said of moving forward after the fire. “You’ve got to do it one bite at a time, just try not to look too far ahead and solve the immediate issues.”

Now, Parker said he is trying to look at the bright side and reimagine Parker Industries to see how much more efficient it can become after the rebuild.