Company looks ahead a year after fire

CONNELLY SPRINGS — It was a little more than a year ago that Jeff Parker got a phone call he likely won’t forget.
The call came from 911, alerting him that his family business, Parker Industries, was burning.
Later, his sister-in-law texted him a video of the fire.
The fire ended up destroying 75 percent of the business and causing millions of dollars in damage, The News Herald previously reported. An electrical issue with one of the machines caused the damage.
That day, Nov. 1, 2019, was full of uncertainties. Employees of the company spoke to reporters about their concerns that morning, and the possibility that they could be without work.
But with smoke still hanging in the air that morning, Parker said he would look to the future by following the advice a colleague had given him.
“’This is like eating an elephant,’” Parker had said of moving forward after the fire. “You’ve got to do it one bite at a time, just try not to look too far ahead and solve the immediate issues.”
Now, Parker said he is trying to look at the bright side and reimagine Parker Industries to see how much more efficient it can become after the rebuild.
“We, well I, decided to approach this situation as an opportunity to create Parker Industries 2.0 and address the issues we had identified over time,” Parker said.
That decision did cause a longer design phase for the rebuild, so ground had yet to be broken when The News Herald spoke to Parker on Monday.
“We also had some issues which complicated the design,” Parker said. “For example, we were not allowed to use the truck entry and exit location we wanted to due to highway sightlines. There have been a number of complications of that type.”
That’s been frustrating for Parker.
“I get tired of attempting to answer when ground will be broken and when the building will be complete,” Parker said. “I completely understand the anxiousness but with the redesign and [COVID-19], things have taken longer than I expected. I completely understand the desire to get things going, but I think we will all be proud of our new facility.”
Immediately after the fire, employees were concerned, rightfully so, for their futures. Some of those fears dissipated fairly early on.
Parker Industries had insurance payroll protection that protected all employees through Oct. 31, Parker said.
However, with the redesign cutting down the number of presses the metal stamping factory will have, some employees had to be let go.
“We asked for volunteers about two months before the date and after a period we told all that would be affected to give them time to hopefully find a new job,” Parker said. “We also had a job fair with a temp. agency.”
The company also helped any affected employees sign-up for unemployment and create resumes, Parker said. He said 18 people were let go and two left for other opportunities, cutting the staff of 60 down to an expected staff of 40 when the business is rebuilt.
Of the 20 people who left, many were able to retire, Parker said.
The fire was devastating, but it has shone a light on some reasons to be hopeful.
“A great deal of things [have given me hope],” Parker said. “Customers reaching out asking if they can help us. People telling me they are [thinking] of and praying for me. We are also seeing job opportunities we can meet when we are rebuilt. Hopefully they will still be there. My managers are working well together which makes my job easier.”
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.
