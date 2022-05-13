Company looks to future more than 2 years after fire destroyed building

When Jeff Parker woke up Nov. 1, 2019, it was in the middle of the night and his phone was ringing off the hook.

A blaze had torn through the factory his family has owned near South Mountains State Park for decades. Investigators later said the fire, which caused millions of dollars in damage to the Parker Industries building, was caused by an electrical issue.

When he spoke to reporters the morning of the fire, Parker wasn’t sure what the future would look like – but now it may be brighter than the flames that burned the original building.

After more than two years of his staff working together inside a classroom at South Mountains Fire Department, they’re now in a brand new building with state-of-the-art equipment for the metal stamping company.

“That morning [of the fire], or soon after, I was positive that we were going to rebuild if it was at all possible,” Parker said. “There’s been a lot of ups and downs to that entire process … We were fortunate with the timing to be just ahead of the curve (for pandemic shortages) … The building and the presses, if we had been just a handful of months later, the cost would have been 30% more.”

There was a bit of an adjustment period after the fire, with learning how to work in the cramped quarters of the fire department and dealing with less equipment.

“Business was slow for a while after the fire,” Parker said. “We lost all of our midsized presses, so some work had to go away, and then there were some communications issues with some customers thinking we couldn’t run certain parts anymore when we could, and there was just so much to deal with.”

But things have been on the up-and-up, and Parker said a customer who came to visit the business even mentioned bringing more work to them.

“They were really pleased and they’re talking about giving us even more work,” Parker said. “I’m not saying there’s a connection there …. but parts of [the old building] were 60 years old and they looked that way. Where would you rather take your car, to a shop that’s 60 years old or some place that’s brand new and spotless? We’re hoping to get that effect and keep that effect.”

Parker said he was thankful he was able to keep the business open in the community.

“I wanted to keep this place going as part of [my mom’s] legacy,” Parker said. “The only other places to work near here is the tomato packing plant and then some stores, so the people here really do depend upon this company and this is, periodically, considered an economically disadvantaged area, so if this company wasn’t here, it would be that much worse.”

Allen Hudson, the fire chief at South Mountains Fire Rescue, told The News Herald about the community contributions the Parker family has made over the years, including when Parker’s mom donated the land for the station and helped with financial contributions.

He lives just behind the factory and retired from the company several years ago. He was one of the first people on the scene the morning of the fire.

“It was devastating,” Hudson said.

Scott Godfrey, fire chief at Enola Fire and Rescue, has worked for the company for 36 years, almost as long as he’s been in the fire service. He was expecting and hoping to find nothing more than a dumpster fire when the call initially was dispatched.

“As I rolled up and I was getting (close), one of the guys from South Mountains was reporting a working fire,” Scott said. “I’m still thinking that we’ll be able to isolate it to a certain area of the shop and get it extinguished. Then whenever I arrived and it’s all the way through the roof and throughout the entire building.

“Being in the fire service for basically the same amount of years, about 36 years, I realized there wasn’t going to be anything we could do.”

People kept their hope, though, and things worked out for the better.

“One of the things I remember reading right after the fire was, ‘rather than looking at something, some situation, and feeling disappointment and regret, looking at it and saying, ‘OK, what does this allow me to do?’” Parker said. “Bright, shiny new building, four new state of the art presses.”

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

