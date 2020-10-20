Company offers free online health programs

DURHAM – Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina is teaming up with Carrot Inc. and Virta Health to help address two of the largest ongoing health issues facing Americans today: smoking and Type 2 diabetes.

These programs will be available at no additional cost to eligible members. They support Blue Cross NC’s commitment to make health care better, simpler and more affordable by providing members easy access to care through digital technology.

“We resolve to make whole-person care a priority, and that means we have to think beyond treating conditions and work to prevent and reverse them,” said Von Nguyen, vice president of clinical operations and innovations at Blue Cross NC. “We are excited to team up with Carrot and Virta and bring their innovative, life-changing programs directly to the homes of our members and address some of North Carolina’s most pressing health issues.”

Virta and Carrot’s programs will be available to individual members under age 65 and fully- insured group members beginning November 2020.