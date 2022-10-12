Company’s service project improves park access

VALDESE — A local company improved access to a Valdese park as part of a community outreach project.

Employees with Bimbo Bakeries USA of Valdese installed natural rock steps at McGalliard Falls Park as part of its annual Good Neighbor Program, according to Beth Heile, president of the Friends of the Valdese Rec and coordinator for the Burke River Trail.

The program offers labor and funds to a community project each year. Last year, Bimbo Bakeries added landscaping to the entrance of Valdese Lakeside Park.

Cody Meadows, plant manager at Bimbo Bakeries, worked with Gregg Peck of the local landscaping business Deeply Rooted on the design of the steps. To meet the budget set by Bimbo Bakeries and Friends of the Valdese Rec, employees with Deeply Rooted donated their time and equipment to place the large rocks during one workday. On the next workday, Peck delivered plants and marked the placement, while Bimbo employees spent the day pruning overhanging trees and installing the 20 plants.

Thanks to their combined efforts, the formerly steep slope that started the journey to the new 160-foot McGalliard Creek Bridge leading to Valdese Lakeside Park can now be more easily navigated.

“Bimbo Bakeries values the communities in which we operate and believes in giving back every year through our Good Neighbor Projects,” Meadows said. “By installing these steps, it creates a safe environment for everyone to enjoy the recreation and tranquility of nature that the Valdese Greenway Trail has to offer. I’m very proud of the hard work my team put into this project.”