Company to hold inaugural ALS virtual walk

LENOIR — A-1 Pest Control, a family owned and operated business in Lenoir, will hold a monthlong campaign to raise awareness and funds for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, often referred to as Lou Gehrig's disease. This will be A-1’s first event to support ALS, and it hopes to make it an annual occasion.

As with most events, this year’s inaugural walk will be virtual, with hopes that next year everyone can raise awareness in person. Supporters are asked to join the “A-1 Walks 5 for ALS” Facebook event page, or check out the team page on the ALS Foundation’s website, alsfoundation.org, and walk 5 miles throughout the month of May, to honor the 5,000 people diagnosed with ALS each year.

Anyone who wishes to donate can do so through the event page. Proceeds will support the ALS Foundation's North Carolina Chapter, which stays local to the community and helps those living with ALS find treatment and supplies to help with care of the disease. Walkers are encouraged to wear red, take a selfie or a group picture, and post it on social media using the hashtag #A1Walks5forALS.

A-1 Pest Control will show support all month long, and at the conclusion of the campaign, the company will make a monetary commitment to the local chapter of the ALS Foundation as well.