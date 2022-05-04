Company to perform system maintenance

Piedmont Natural Gas will perform routine infrastructure maintenance near 1253 Bethel Road in Morganton May 5-12, barring any weather events.

These operations will include the use of a flare stack (a large vertical pipe), which could produce a loud noise and result in a tall flame being visible to nearby neighborhoods and businesses. Flare stack operation is a controlled process that will be managed and monitored by Piedmont Natural Gas personnel in cooperation with local fire department resources.

People in the area also may notice a whistling sound or the smell of natural gas. It’s important for residents to know about this work in advance to avoid any undue concerns and unnecessary calls to 911.

Piedmont’s No. 1 priority is safety – for its customers, its employees and the communities it serves. These activities are key to continuing Piedmont’s safe, reliable natural gas service and meeting the increased demand for natural gas.