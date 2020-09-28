Company to provide relief funds to policy holders

RALEIGH – North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey is pleased that Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina has agreed to financially help consumers who may be in economic need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state’s largest health insurer announced that it will issue $200 million in retail cards to more than 600,000 eligible subscribers.

“Earlier this year, I met with Blue Cross and Blue Shield leadership to discuss ways to assist policyholders and communities that may be financially suffering,” said Commissioner Causey. “These retail cards can be used to help many North Carolinians pay for health and other household expenses when their economic well-being is uncertain.”

Eligible subscribers are those enrolled in fully insured medical, vision and dental plans from Blue Cross NC. They will receive a retail card with a balance between $100 and $500 depending on their policy.

Medicare, Federal Employee Program products, Student Blue, the State Health Plan and self-insured group medical plans are not eligible.

BCBS is funding these cards from monies received from the federal government following litigation related to the Affordable Care Act risk program.