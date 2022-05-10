Competition gives students with disabilities opportunity to shine

Despite the looming threat of rain, Liberty Middle School and North Liberty School hosted the Burke County Special Olympics on Friday, May 6.

The sky was overcast, but the track was still dry when nearly 100 athletes with intellectual disabilities filed onto the football field for the event’s opening parade. Morganton Mayor Ronnie Thompson lit the torch and the athlete’s recited the Special Olympics Athlete Oath together, officially opening the games.

“Let me win. If I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt.”

For the next three hours, athletes participated in events from wheelchair races and softball throws and the long jump and a 100-meter sprint.

“This is not a field day, it’s an Olympic-style event,” said local coordinator Angie Ross. “They have to do physicals; they have to train for six weeks and turn in their training times and then they are divisioned by their training times.”

Ross said she has coordinated the Burke County games for more than a decade. She said seeing the joy and the sense of accomplishment the games instill in the athletes is what keeps her coming back year after year.

“When they get those awards and all the smiles and the joy, that’s my favorite part,” Ross said.

Amanda Thompson, a teacher’s assistant at North Liberty School agreed, saying that she looks forward to the Special Olympics every year.

“I’ve been helping for about 20 years,” she said. “I absolutely love it, I love these kids, every one of them.”

She said her favorite moments are always when her students step up to the podium to receive their awards.

“The kids love the recognition,” she said. “It means a lot to see the smiles on their faces when they win. it’s just beautiful.”

Ira, an athlete standing with Thompson, with his newly earned first-place ribbon in the softball throw proudly displayed, said his favorite event is running. When asked how he thought he was going to do in his race, he flashed a huge smile and promised another victory.

The rain held off long enough for Ira and the other athletes to complete this year’s games. As they closed, Burke County law enforcement officers lit the torch to pass on to the next event in Catawba County. According to Jacob Reynolds, a volunteer at the games from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, every law enforcement office in Burke County works together as “the guardians of the flame,” to relay the torch to the next event.

“We do what we call the torch run, that’s our role,” Reynolds said. “Next Friday, we’ll be running the torch, leaving from the old Courthouse in Morganton all the way to Hickory PD. It’s law enforcement officers from all different agencies in the county working together, including corrections and everybody, and we relay this torch all the way across the county.”

The Special Olympics are run by the Burke County chapter of the Special Olympics sports program, an international organization dedicated to helping people with intellectual disabilities find new strengths, abilities, skills and success through the power of sports. While Burke County Public Schools does not run the event, BCPS hosted the event and provided a large majority of the games’ competitors, coaches and spectators.

“It’s an opportunity for all of our kids with special needs to come out, participate, have a lot of fun and showcase their abilities,” said Shane Mace, BCPS director of exceptional children. “Our staff comes out and supports it by volunteering, helping to run it, doing announcements, giving our ribbons and helping organize it … it’s a big effort.”

In addition to BCPS, several community sponsors donated time, staff and supplies to make the games a success. Local sponsors included:

Chick-fil-A

McDonalds

Arby’s

Pelican’s SnoBalls

Food Lion

Burger King

Triangle Vending

Bayada

Dr. Jason Deal

Belle Farm

Mr. B’s Fun Foods

Pepsi

Sam’s Club

Averitt Express

Walmart

Sossaman’s Funeral Home

The city of Morganton

One longtime volunteer summed up the morning when he told The News Herald that, for him, being a part of something that helps the children makes it worth the effort.

“It all about being able to help children, that’s worth it all,“ the volunteer said. “Seeing a smile on a kid’s face, that’s worth anything I could ever give.”