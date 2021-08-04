Concert series continues season with 28690 & Friends

VALDESE — The Town of Valdese looks forward to welcoming 28690 & Friends to the Family Friday Night stage on Temple Field behind the Old Rock School this Friday night, Aug. 6 from 7-10 p.m.

28690 & Friends has been a favorite band of the Valdese crowd for many years. Brian Deal, Keith Kirby and Steve Brown round out a classic country and rock sound that appeals to all ages. The band named after the Valdese zip code truly characterizes their love of the Valdese community. The group is known for playing favorites like, Chicago, Joe Cocker, The Blues Brothers, Elvin Bishop, Glen Campbell and Travis Tritt.

Attendees are encouraged to visit the variety of local shops and restaurants Downtown as they plan their evening in Valdese.

“Bring a chair and enjoy music by one of our favorite local bands” said Community Affairs Director Morrissa Angi. “With more than 10 locally owned restaurants in Valdese, there are plenty of options for dinner and take out.”

Concessions will be for sale during the concert, sponsored this week by Faith Community Church.

For further information about events in Valdese and the full Family Friday Night schedule go to visitvaldese.com or call 828-879-2129.