Concert series continues with Shakedown

VALDESE — Summer is in full swing in Valdese as Shakedown prepares to take the Family Friday Nights stage on Friday, July 22.

Valdese hosts a free concert every Friday night at Temple Field behind the Old Rock School from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day.

A favorite of concert attendees, Shakedown is a six-piece variety band from the foothills of North Carolina. Combining a mixture of both past and present in both talent and music, they perform a wide variety of music including beach, shag, rock ’n’ roll, funk, Motown, country, and Top 40, according to their website. Come ready to dance the night away and enjoy another great Summer evening in Valdese.

The town of Valdese would like to extend the deepest appreciation to its stage sponsors: Rostan Family Foundation, Historic Valdese Foundation, UNC-Health Blue Ridge, College Pines Health & Rehabilitation, Grace Heights Health & Rehabilitation, and Wright Way Dance.

Concessions will be provided by Valdese PTO and a 50/50 raffle will be available for anyone who wants to try their luck at winning the lucky ticket. Enjoy fresh popcorn, snow cones, nachos, candy, cold drinks, ice cream and chips while you listen to the music. Concert attendees are also encouraged to take advantage of the diverse restaurants in downtown Valdese. Families can enjoy picking up takeout from one of 12 locally owned restaurants and spreading out a blanket for a picnic and enjoying lawn games such as cornhole, Frisbee, or Connect Four.

For a full lineup of the FFN Summer Concert Series and a Valdese event calendar, go to visitvaldese.com or call 828-879-2129.