Concert to benefit backpack food ministry at local school

Centerpiece Jazz, led by Morganton’s Joseph Hasty, will present a benefit Christmas concert Sunday, Dec. 11, at 5 p.m. at Grace Episcopal Church.

The concert is free, but donations will be accepted for the Backpack Ministry, a joint collaboration between Grace Church and First Baptist Church of Morganton that benefits children at Hillcrest Elementary School.

The ministry relies heavily on donations from members of the two churches as well as community members to supplement shipments from Second Harvest Food Bank.

The Dec. 11 concert will feature Christmas and holiday melodies to help usher in the season and will be dedicated to the memory of Helen Farfour Justus. Justus is a Morganton native and longtime elementary school teacher in Burke County who passed away earlier in 2022.

Centerpiece Jazz, based in western North Carolina, is led by guitarist and vocalist Joseph Hasty of Morganton and performs classic jazz tunes as well as original material. Hasty, a member of Grace Episcopal Church, is a three-time winner of the Regional Artists Grant from the North Carolina Arts Council and has played for audiences across North America, Europe and Australia during his 30-year career.

In addition to Hasty, the group includes Robert George on saxophone, Jim Shulstad on trumpet, Dick Hull on guitar, Jim Clark on bass and Mike Barlowe on drums.

A reception will follow the concert in the parrish hall.