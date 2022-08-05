Concerts planned on historic Morganton Square

Tonight and next Friday night, EchoMix Entertainment will present the Friday Nights Live concert series on the Courthouse Square in Downtown Morganton.

According to event organizer Brian Hill, more than 30 local businesses have joined with EchoMix to help sponsor the events. Both concerts will run from 7-10 p.m. and are free to the public.

The Friday, Aug 5 concert will feature Andrew Scotchie and the River Rats who bill themselves as a “high energy, funk-ti-fied, Rock n’ Roll show.” Based in Asheville, Andrew Scotchie and the River Rats have toured across the country for the past decade playing their mix of well-known covers and original songs.

On Friday, Aug 12, Echo Mix will welcome New York Ska-Jazz ensemble with special guest Regatt69. According to their website, NYSJE is an internationally known recording and touring band playing a mix of rock, jazz, ska and regae since 1994. NYSJE’s setlist includes a mix of originals from the 15 studio albums they have released over the years and ska interpretations of jazz standards.

Opening for NYSJE on Aug 12 will be North Carolina based Regatta69 playing a mix of ska, roots and reggae.

All Friday Nights Live concerts run from 7-10 p.m. and are free and open to the public.