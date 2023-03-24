The Symbols of the South symposium concluded Thursday at First Presbyterian Church with a roundtable discussion. Even though, the round table was the conclusion of the symposium, Leslie McKesson, senior director of diversity, equity and inclusion for The Industrial Commons, vowed it would only be the beginning of an ongoing conversation.

During the evening, a diverse group of community leaders fielded questions about history, inclusion and how to make the community a more welcoming place for all people. The discussion was moderated by Cameron Lippard, professor and sociology department chair at Appalachian State University.

McKesson attempted to set the tone for the discussion, saying the event was designed to be a conversation not a contest.

“These are questions that are intended to seek common ground,” she said. "They are intended to hopefully help build relationship in our community.”

For the most part, the panel lived up to McKesson's goal. Bill Starnes, representing Sons of Confederate Veterans, told the panel he believes the focus of history needs to be on what is true and provable.

“Truth, above all, is what we should seek and we should be willing to do our own research,” he said. “If you don’t know something, look it up.”

Ruth Roseboro, representing the Burke County Branch of the NAACP, agreed, but said everyone’s story should be told, especially those that are difficult to tell because they have been lost or minimized.

“What about my story,” she said. “He is right, the truth will set you free, so we need to know everybody’s story … For my group of people, a lot of our stories were stifled, lost and shoved away to where we couldn’t even know where we actually came from.”

Morganton city councilman Butch McSwain illustrated the point by discussing the history of the Jonesboro neighborhood in Morganton.

“It absolutely staggered me that people grew up here and could not tell me what the Jonesboro area was,” he said. “I don’t understand how a thriving section got left out.”

Starnes, however, said telling the stories of soldiers who would have otherwise been forgotten was a major reason Confederate monuments were originally erected.

“A lot of those Confederate soldiers are buried in mass graves,” he said. “Thousands of Confederate soldiers died in POW camps, thousands died on the battle fields and they were not brought home.”

Tea Yang, values and culture director for The Industrial Commons, said she understands that sentiment, but then shared her experience, as a Asian American, with the Confederate iconography flag.

“When we did start receiving racist verbal attacks and when people started battering our mailboxes – this group of boys - the ever present iconography was the Confederate flag," she said. "That is my association with it”

Yang asked Starnes how those who see it as a symbol of hate be addressed.

“What about the young guys who are flying the flag and are using it as a symbol of white supremacy,” she said. “How are you at the SCV and others fighting against that to correct that narrative?”

“Help me educate people,” Starnes responded.

He said people who use Confederate symbols to propagate hate anger him just as much as they do anyone else.

“I hate and despise the damn KKK,” he said. “I hate them for what they’re doing to my heritage.”

Still, the Rev. George Logan, pastor of New Day Christian Church, appealed to Scripture and argued the monuments or anything else that might cause a brother to stumble should be taken down.

“Obviously, there is a right to have that monument there and those flags there,” he said. “But let’s yield to that sense of ‘if what I’m doing causes my brother to stumble then I won’t do it anymore...’

“If those flags out there on 40 cause one of my brothers of all colors to stumble, then let’s take the flags down. If that monument up there causes my brother to stumble, then let’s not just remove it, but let’s destroy it. What’s more important, my heritage or my community of faith, my brothers and sisters in Christ?”

Starnes said the problem is the not the flag but those who misunderstand it and then reiterated his call to further education.

“It’s not the flag that’s causing the problem," he said. "It’s the interpretation so many people have."

Still, for Yang, the flag and its interpretations are a barrier to her feeling like she belongs in a community she has called home for nearly three decades.

“I would like to feel welcome like others, and not be afraid that if somebody drives up next to me with a Confederate flag they’re going to yell out something racist to me because that happens so often,” she said.

At the end of the discussion, audience members were invited to write down questions for future consideration and conversation and tape them to an easel in front of the stage. While she promised the conversation would continue, McKesson said she didn’t know exactly what the next steps would be.

“This is very much an organic thing,” she said. “There is no playbook for this. Be patient with us as we move forward.”