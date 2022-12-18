Confessions of a Grinch - Burke County Notebook

I’m one of those people during the holidays — grumbling when Christmas decorations are put out in July, rolling my eyes when I hear Christmas music before Halloween and muttering under my breath when my sister puts her tree up before Thanksgiving. I’m not as bad as one of my older sisters, who once offered a bell ringer at a shopping center $20 to stop ringing his donation-seeking bell until she left the parking lot. But I’m close.

He didn’t stop ringing that dang bell. He was contractually obligated to ring it his entire eight-hour shift. Poor soul. All that ringing, over and over and over. I hope he didn’t develop carpal tunnel.

I’m not sure when I slipped into being the family’s Bah, Humbug-er. I never had kids, but I enjoy watching my nieces’ and nephews’ excitement when they tear open their presents. I just don’t like shopping for their presents because I “have to” fulfill societal expectations by buying them a gift. I like picking up presents as they come to my notice throughout the year, when something reminds me of one of them. Or if they need it, like when I periodically sent my nephew bags of coffee during his two-year aviation program. Or taking another nephew to the comic book store, or out to eat, to get to know his likes and dislikes better. And to share my G-rated comic book reads.

But back to me becoming a Grinch. For years, the ex-husband and I traveled either to his family or mine because … no kids. Every year, including when we were less than 45 minutes from his family, we didn’t decorate much — or at all — for the holidays. I didn’t care much either way, but his feeling was, “Why pay for a tree and decorations when we’re not going to be here on Christmas Day?” (No, I don’t feel bad for throwing him under the bus.) Even when gifted decorations by his patients, co-workers or mutual friends, we just didn’t bother, until it seemed to become a bother even thinking about making an effort.

Yeah, just like Scrooge or the Grinch, we had no “holiday cheer.” And even five years post-divorce, I really don’t embrace the holidays anymore. It may be a bit of a learned behavior I still haven’t thrown off. It’s probably more along the lines of me being an extreme introvert. Holiday get-togethers and enforced holiday cheer is exhausting. Even more so when I’m a 24/7/365 caregiver with little “me” time. It takes a long time to recoup my energy and equilibrium before I can face another get-together. Give me a good book and a corner and I’m happy, especially when I’m surrounded by strangers. Or extended family, most of whom are near strangers or reduced to a “status” on a Facebook feed.

One of my older sisters and a niece I hadn’t seen in years came for a weeklong visit this past Thanksgiving. I really enjoyed spending the time together, but I wasn’t too sad to see them go. Mainly because I was juggling their schedule here in North Carolina with my dad’s doctor’s appointments, some of which he canceled to make sure he could physically handle being social while they were here, even when in extreme pain.

So if you come across a Grinch in the wild, or a Scrooge making faces this holiday season, be aware that there might be mitigating circumstances for their morose, anti-holiday behavior. They might be recovering from enforced holiday get-togethers. Or end-of-year small business responsibilities. Or writing a column around Christmas when feeling like chucking a snowball at someone’s head.

Despite the caterwauling, this Grinch wishes everyone a safe and happy holiday season.