Congregation approved by national governing body

New Covenant Lutheran Church of Morganton has been approved as a full congregational member of the North American Lutheran Church.

The first worship service for New Covenant Lutheran Mission was held on Easter Sunday 2019. The process to become a full congregational member of the NALC started when New Covenant held a “Charter Sunday” service on Aug. 30. Pastor Gil Gilbert of Grace Lutheran Church in Newton led both services and was instrumental in helping to organize the new congregation.

In October 2019, Pastor Henry Pawluk became the interim pastor of New Covenant. During the church’s organizational phase, services took place in the chapel at Sossoman’s Funeral Home in Morganton. New Covenant applied to the NALC to become a full congregational member in September. A mission plan was developed and submitted to the NALC headquarters. The application for full membership into the NALC was voted upon during the National Executive Council meeting in October.

Pastor Nathan Yoder, Carolina’s Mission district dean, joined New Covenant on Nov. 15 to help celebrate the approval as a full congregation of the NALC.