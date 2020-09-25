Congregation breaks ground for new building

Victory Church in Morganton lived up to its name Sunday when it celebrated a milestone.
The congregation broke ground for its new building at 1920 Jamestown Road after Sunday morning services. About 50 people gathered as church leaders offered prayers, shared testimonies and unveiled plans for the future of the church.
Victory Church began meeting in fall 2013, operating under the name Crossings Church for the first two years. Since its beginning, the congregation has gathered in a temporary space at 1611 Jamestown Road.
In spring 2018, the church was given the opportunity to purchase 4 acres of land less than a mile from its current location. According to church leaders, they were able to acquire the land without taking on debt, so they are ready to begin construction of the new building.
“The new location will give us a larger worship space, along with much-needed room for our children and students,” said the Rev. Raul Hernandez, pastor of Victory Church. “We will have the capacity to have almost 300 people come together for worship.”
Hernandez is a Cuban American minister with more than 20 years experience at several churches. In July, he and his family moved from Florida to answer the call to lead Victory Church.
“Over the past year, my family and I felt that God was leading us to serve in a different capacity,” he said. “As a family, we were open to wherever God might lead us. Now, we are looking forward to joining with our new church family to impact the Morganton community for Christ.”
Inclusive goal
At Victory Church, Hernandez is serving a majority white congregation. He said that he and his church don’t want it to stay that way, however. He said that during the course of his ministry, he has always served majority white congregations that became more diverse as they grew.
“I think, being a Cuban American minister, my presence gives some people a certain comfort level in not feeling like they are the only minority in the church,” Hernandez said.
Hernandez hopes to see the same process work at Victory and has committed himself to work toward becoming a multiethnic congregation. He hopes the new facility will be one tool that helps his dream become a reality.
“We will be multigenerational, multiethnic and open to all who long to worship Christ,” he said. “Our desire at Victory Church is that our church family reflects our community, which is made up of all types of people.”
When it is finished, Victory’s new building will have a modern, contemporary look. It will feature plenty of space for adult Bible study groups and children’s ministry, which will help the church fulfill its mission.
“The mission of our church involves movement and progression toward completeness as Christ-followers,” Hernandez said. “To accomplish this, our goal is to help each other move through four building blocks: worship, community, discipleship and missions.”
Building on groups
To accomplish these goals, Victory offers a contemporary style worship service at 10:30 a.m. every Sunday, as well as community groups at 6 p.m. Wednesdays for children, students and adults. These groups are designed to offer church members a small group setting, allowing them to build more meaningful relationships with one another.
“In the time I have been here, I hear over and over again from church members that the reason Victory is their church home is because of the love they have for each other,” Hernandez said. “The people here are devoted to the fellowship of believers and sharing the love of Christ.”
He hopes to extend that love beyond the walls of the church, drawing others into a life of devotion to God, especially those who might not typically feel comfortable in a church setting.
“Our church really has a heart to reach people who have historically felt unwelcome in churches,” Hernandez said. “Victory will be a church where anyone from any race, generation or socioeconomic status will feel welcome.”
Hernandez believes that through this kind of loving atmosphere, God’s power can change people’s lives, helping them to find the right path.
For more information on Victory Church or any of their programs, please contact the church at 828-544-1479 or visit victorync.life.
