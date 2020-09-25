Congregation breaks ground for new building

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Victory Church in Morganton lived up to its name Sunday when it celebrated a milestone.

The congregation broke ground for its new building at 1920 Jamestown Road after Sunday morning services. About 50 people gathered as church leaders offered prayers, shared testimonies and unveiled plans for the future of the church.

Victory Church began meeting in fall 2013, operating under the name Crossings Church for the first two years. Since its beginning, the congregation has gathered in a temporary space at 1611 Jamestown Road.

In spring 2018, the church was given the opportunity to purchase 4 acres of land less than a mile from its current location. According to church leaders, they were able to acquire the land without taking on debt, so they are ready to begin construction of the new building.

“The new location will give us a larger worship space, along with much-needed room for our children and students,” said the Rev. Raul Hernandez, pastor of Victory Church. “We will have the capacity to have almost 300 people come together for worship.”

Hernandez is a Cuban American minister with more than 20 years experience at several churches. In July, he and his family moved from Florida to answer the call to lead Victory Church.